4 Mets players who are as good as gone by the end of spring training

For the most part, we know exactly what the 2026 New York Mets' Opening Day roster will look like after a tumultuous offseason. We know that Freddy Peralta and Nolan McLean will lead a revamped and improved rotation. We know Bo Bichette will hit behind Francisco Lindor (if healthy) and Juan Soto. We know Devin Williams will replace Edwin Diaz as the closer. But with that said, there are still several roster competitions worth paying attention to throughout the spring.

The fact that there are spots up for grabs means that there's a real chance that some of the players who are with the team down in Port St. Lucie for Spring Training might not go north with the major league team for Opening Day.

Mets veterans likely to be released or traded

RHP Craig Kimbrel

Craig Kimbrel is hoping to prolong what could very well be a Hall of Fame career, and the Mets are a team that's been looking for bullpen depth. With that, signing him to a Minor League deal over the offseason made sense: Kimbrel gets a chance to prove he can still pitch at the big-league level, and the New York takes a no-risk shot on one of the greatest relievers ever.

There are several things going against Kimbrel, though. First and foremost, he's on a Minor League deal. This means that to roster him, the Mets would have to think he's one of the seven or eight best relievers in their organization and also DFA someone on their 40-man roster to make room for him. What are the odds that both of these things come to fruition? Second, the Mets are likely to run with a six-man rotation, giving them only seven slots for relievers. Take a look at the current bullpen depth chart.

Mets Reliever Name Minor League Options Devin Williams N/A Luke Weaver N/A Brooks Raley N/A Luis Garcia N/A Huascar Brazoban 1 Bryan Hudson 0 Tobias Myers 1

Three relievers could conceivably lose their spot. Bryan Hudson is the least established, but he's out of options and provides the Mets a second left-handed option, so it makes little sense to choose Kimbrel over him. Tobias Myers can be optioned, but he's a long reliever, making it less likely they'd choose to send him down. New York could choose to roster Kimbrel over Huascar Brazoban, but Brazoban was one of the Mets' best relievers at times last season and can also give them multiple innings if needed. He provides more value than Kimbrel at this point.

Lastly, Kimbrel just isn't very good anymore. Sure, he had a 2.45 ERA in his 14 big-league appearances last season, but he also had a 4.22 FIP and a 1.417 WHIP. In other words, he wasn't nearly as effective as his ERA would indicate, and that performance came after a dreadful 2024. It'd be a fun story to see the Mets roster Kimbrel, especially after he tormented them for years with the rival Atlanta Braves, but it's hard to envision it happening without injuries.

C Ben Rortvedt

Depth is king, especially this time of year, so it made all the sense in the world for the Mets to claim Ben Rortvedt off waivers when they had the chance. He hasn't hit much at the big-league level, but he's a solid defensive catcher who can be a respectable backup if needed. It's just difficult to see this happening, though.

The Mets' catching situation is all but set with Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens in the mix. Depth-wise, Hayden Senger can't hit a lick, but he's an excellent defender who has years of familiarity with the New York's pitching staff. Plus, he can be optioned to the Minors without being DFA'd. The same cannot be said about Rortvedt, who is out of options.

Essentially, Rortvedt has to make the team, or else he's gone. Given the lack of catching depth around the league, there's a good chance Rortvedt will be claimed off waivers if it comes to that, or the Mets will find a trade partner for the veteran. Regardless, barring an injury to one or both of Alvarez or Torrens, Rortvedt doesn't have much of a path to the big-league roster in Queens.

Mets players ticketed for Triple-A

INF Ronny Mauricio

Ronny Mauricio has long been one of the Mets' top prospects, but he's turning 25 years old in early April and lacks a comfortable spot on the team's roster. He can play three of the four infield positions, but Marcus Semien is the second baseman, Francisco Lindor is the shortstop and Bo Bichette is the third baseman. Things can change if Lindor's injury takes him out through Opening Day (though it isn't currently expected to), but if Lindor can play from the onset of the regular season, what is Mauricio's role?

The Mets could deploy him as a backup infielder and play him once or twice a week at most, but manager Carlos Mendoza made it clear that Mauricio receiving regular playing time is the team's priority. Assuming New York is healthy, he's not getting that at the MLB level, making it likely that he'll be sent back to Triple-A.

The Mets are in a tough spot with Mauricio. They'd like for him to play regularly if he's going to be in the Majors, but don't have a spot for him to do that, and trading him now, when his value isn't nearly as high as it once was, feels counterproductive. Mauricio deserves a big-league shot, but now isn't the time for New York to give him that.

OF MJ Melendez

The Mets signed MJ Melendez to a one-year deal earlier this month, adding depth to their outfield. Rookie Carson Benge is going to be given every shot to begin the year as the team's every-day right fielder, but if he were to struggle in Spring Training, the odds of a guy like Melendez making the team will improve. Even with that and his MLB deal, though, Melendez might be fighting an uphill battle.

The Mets have several other options to consider. Tyrone Taylor is the best defender of the bunch, although he seems ticketed for a bench spot as the fourth outfielder. Brett Baty is the best player overall, but there's a good chance he'll be the DH on most days. The player Melendez should be most worried about is Mike Tauchman, who just signed a Minor League deal with the team. Sure, Melendez is on an MLB deal, but you tell me who the better player is.

Statistic MJ Melendez since 2023 Mike Tauchman since 2023 wRC+ 84 111 OBP .289 .359 HR 34 24 fWAR -0.4 4.1 OAA -15 0

Melendez has more power, but Tauchman is a far more well-rounded player. If Benge makes the team, there's a good chance neither Tauchman nor Melendez does. If Benge falls short, both have a shot, but Tauchman was much better in 2025 and has a far better track record. Melendez's Minor League option could keep him in the organization, but I have my doubts when it comes to him making the team out of camp.