4 potential trade fits for Orioles All-Star slugger Ryan O'Hearn

The Baltimore Orioles will almost certainly be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, though the extent to which they strip their roster should be measured.

It’s possible that the Orioles’ front office will be enticed by an offer too good to pass up for a controllable player, similar to what happened with reliever Bryan Baker and the Tampa Bay Rays. But more likely is that the bulk of what Baltimore does at the deadline involves shedding expiring contracts as the team eyes competing again in 2026.

That leaves Ryan O’Hearn as perhaps the Orioles’ best trade chip. O’Hearn, 31, was an All-Star this season and is hitting .286/.382/.458 with an .840 OPS, 11 home runs and 34 RBI. He would bolster any team in need of an upgrade offensively, and there will be no shortage of teams to express interest in the coming days and weeks. Plus, as a pending free agent, Baltimore can get something in return now that will help next season without impacting their future at all.

With that in mind, here are four teams that make sense for O’Hearn.

1. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers could use O’Hearn at first base until Rhys Hoskins returns off the Injured List, or they could put him in the outfield or even at designated hitter. I firmly expect Milwaukee to be in the market for another bat and O’Hearn makes all the sense in the world. If the Brewers get the right bat(s), a deep postseason run – or even a trip to the World Series – feels possible.

2. Houston Astros

Somehow, even after losing Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman this offseason, the Houston Astros are 56-40 and in first place in the American League West. O’Hearn would be a fit in the outfield in Houston and add another solid bat to the lineup while not sacrificing the farm system to do so. O’Hearn is also a fit for the Seattle Mariners, the Astros’ biggest competition in the division.

3. San Diego Padres

It wouldn’t be the trade deadline unless the Padres are connected to the biggest bats on the market. I would firmly expect A.J. Preller to make a phone call here and for just about any other bat that can bolster the lineup, especially given San Diego's need for lefty power. It’s Preller season, after all.

4. Boston Red Sox

The Orioles have already made one intra-division trade. Why not another? The Red Sox are in position to buy at the deadline and with the right series of moves, could be a World Series contender even after trading Rafael Devers. O’Hearn would give them certainty throughout the season at first base and bolster the lineup. It’s a move that makes plenty of sense, with Josh Naylor of the Arizona Diamondbacks looming as another potential fit.