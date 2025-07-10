MLB Insider: Rays jump relief market in trade for Bryan Baker

The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring reliever Bryan Baker in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, according to sources familiar with the deal. The return is the Rays’ competitive-balance pick in Sunday’s draft, No. 37 overall, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

It’s the first trade of what could be a busy trade deadline for the Orioles, who have been one of baseball’s most disappointing teams at 40-50 and in last place of the American League East. Among other players who figure to be asked about in trade discussions include Ryan O’Hearn, Cedric Mullins, Ramon Laureano, Zach Eflin, Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominguez, among others.

What Bryan Baker trade means for Orioles, Rays moving forward

Baker, 30, has been highly productive for the Orioles this season, posting a 3.52 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 appearances (38.1 innings). His average fastball velocity this season has been 96.7 mph while recording a 32.5% strikeout rate. And with 3.5 years of team control, Baker should be a fixture of the Rays’ bullpen for years to come.

The trade gives the Orioles four picks in the top 40 of the upcoming MLB Draft, giving the team plenty of ammunition to further stockpile their farm system. The return, according to one rival executive, was “strong” and should signal a healthy market for sellers in the relief market.

In recent days, executives have stated that while trade talks are happening, it’s unlikely things will pick up until after the draft. There are very few defined sellers, with one executive saying: “It seems like we’re still in the feeling-out stages, with a few teams still not sure and hoping they can play in a way that gives them clarity over the next month.”

Said another executive: “It’ll be active. I just don’t know how sexy it’ll be.”