Orioles’ downfall could gift Phillies their dream outfield star

The Baltimore Orioles are now 10-17 after getting swept by the Detroit Tigers. Sure, it's only April, but did anyone expect this Orioles team that has won 90+ games in back-to-back seasons to be seven games under .500 at any point, let alone this early?

Many factors can explain Baltimore's struggles. This once potent offense ranks in the bottom half of the league in runs scored, the injury bug has bitten them hard, and even some of the players who have been healthy, like Adley Rutschman, have gotten off to subpar starts. The biggest reason why this Orioles team has underperformed, though, is undoubtedly because of their rotation.

The rotation was bound to take a step back when Corbin Burnes departed in free agency without a viable replacement, but did anyone think it'd be this bad? Yes, injuries have played a role, but Baltimore's 5.83 rotation ERA is the worst in the American League and the third-worst in the majors. It's been downright atrocious.

Sure, things can get better, but this team, as constructed, is fundamentally flawed. If they continue losing, the idea of selling at this year's trade deadline becomes a real one, especially with a player like Cedric Mullins, according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

If the Orioles do decide to make Mullins available, he can be the outfielder that the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for.

Phillies can fix outfield weakness by acquiring Cedric Mullins from Orioles

The Phillies, while a solid team on paper, have a couple of clear weaknesses. The bullpen weakness is well-documented, but their outfield is far from perfect as well. Dave Dombrowski hoped that adding Max Kepler to the mix would give that group a boost, and he's been decent, but he did not address center field at all. Phillies center fielders rank 29th in the majors with a 39 WRC+ and 28th in the majors with -0.3 fWAR. To put it simply, the likes of Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas just aren't good enough. Mullins, on the other hand, is more than good enough with how he's playing.

So far this season, Mullins has been one of Baltimore's best players, slashing .279/.421/.547 with six home runs and 20 RBI. He's currently tied for ninth among qualified position players with 1.4 fWAR. Sure, it's only April, but Mullins had an .831 OPS in last season's second half and has been an All-Star. When right, he's an outstanding player, and one who'd make the Phillies much better.

There are concerns with Mullins, as he can be streaky at the dish, is yet another left-handed hitter, and is in his final year of club control, but if he continues to play well for the next couple of months, this is a player worth pursuing. The Phillies are in a short win-now window. Mullins could be one of the missing pieces that gets them over the top.