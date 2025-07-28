4 Yankees dream trade deadline targets worth trading Spencer Jones for

The New York Yankees are buyers at this year's trade deadline, as we've seen in their trades for Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario, but we've yet to see Brian Cashman make a major splash. If Cashman wants to make a major addition to this Yankees roster, he's going to have to trade at least one high-end prospect. The Yankees are unlikely to trade George Lombard, their No. 1 prospect, and probably won't consider trading Cam Schlittler given their rotation need, but Spencer Jones is a guy USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that Cashman would consider moving in the right deal.

"The New York Yankees are open to trading prized outfield prospect Spencer Jones, rival GMs say."

Spencer Jones is, quite easily, the most polarizing prospect in the game right now. His swing looks an awful lot like Aaron Judge's, and it's helped him hit 13 home runs in 19 games since getting promoted to Triple-A in late June. Three of those home runs came in one game. On the flip side, though, while he's improved slightly in this area this season, Jones strikes out a ton, and doesn't make contact all that often.

When Jones does make contact, the ball goes a long way, and he's a tremendous athlete, but his bat-to-ball skills, or lack thereof, make his floor pretty low. Some evaluators love him because of his ceiling, some think he's overhyped because of his floor.

His floor makes him risky, but that ceiling is so exciting to the point where there are only a select few players the Yankees should consider trading for in a deal that'd require parting with Jones. New York should not consider trading him for a rental, and instead, should focus on using him as a headliner for pitchers who'd come with several years of additional club control. Any of these four, as unrealistic as they might seem, would make sense.

4) Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians

Emmanuel Clase is the Cleveland Guardians reliever every fan base wants, and understandably so, but what about Cade Smith? I mean, since debuting last season, no qualified reliever has a higher fWAR (4.2) than Smith, and no qualified reliever has a lower FIP (1.64). Smith's ERA is a bit higher than expected this season (3.02), but he's been nearly as dominant as he was last season. In fact, his K/9 this season (13.1) is higher than last season's mark (12.3). He isn't as popular because he doesn't get saves over Clase, but he's just as good, if not better than his Cleveland counterpart.

While the Yankees would have to think awfully hard about giving Jones up in a Clase deal, what makes Smith so much more intriguing is that he strikes out far more batters than Clase, and he's also under club control for an additional four years compared to Clase's three. Smith's control is also far cheaper - he doesn't even hit arbitration until after the 2026 campaign.

The Guardians are almost certainly not going to trade Smith, but if he were to become available, the Yankees should have no problem sending Jones to Cleveland.

3), MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals might be a train wreck, but MacKenzie Gore is one of the few players keeping the team somewhat relevant. The southpaw was an All-Star for the first time this season, and deservingly so, as he's pitched as well as he ever has. Gore has a 3.52 ERA in 21 starts and 117.2 innings of work, and he's tied for third in the National League with 144 strikeouts. Don't let his 4-10 record fool you - Gore has been mostly dominant this season.

It'd be malpractice if the Nationals traded him, given he has an additional two years of club control, but it's been reported that the Nationals are listening, making it at least somewhat possible. Adding Gore to a rotation consisting of Carlos Rodon and Max Fried this season would be unfair, and knowing that Gerrit Cole is due back next season makes it even more unfair.

It'd cost an arm and a leg, and it's hard to envision actually happening, but this same Nationals team traded Juan Soto with the same amount of club control left. It isn't out of the realm of possibility.

2) Mason Miller, Athletics

The Athletics, much like the Nationals, are a mess, but with some very talented players. Mason Miller tops that list, and he might be the most talented closer in the game. Sure, his 3.76 ERA this season might not inspire too much confidence, but Miller has been just about as dominant as he was in his breakout year in 2024, and projects to be one of the league's best relievers for a very long time.

What stands out about Miller, obviously, is his stuff. He averages over 101 mph with his fastball, and has generated a 50.8 percent whiff rate with his slider. He dabbles with a change-up now and again, but he's primarily a two-pitch pitcher, and he doesn't need more. He has a gaudy 39.1 percent strikeout rate this season, and the opposition has hit just .163 against him. He's incredibly difficult to hit.

The injury risk is real for anyone who throws that hard, but Miller has been healthy since becoming a full-time reliever outside of a fracture to his non-pitching hand.

Miller, like Smith, is under control through 2029, giving the Yankees a dominant closer for the better part of the next half-decade at least. Plus, with his starting experience, there's always the option of converting him back to a starter. Trading someone with Jones' upside for a reliever with injury risk is, well, risky, but few, if any relievers, are better than Miller. It'd cost far more than just Jones, but the Yankees should do just about anything they can if the A's are actually willing to trade him.

1) Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

The biggest name on this list might honestly be the most realistic. No, I don't think the Minnesota Twins will actually trade Joe Ryan away, but the Twins are in listening mode regarding just about anyone on their roster. Ryan would cost far more than Jones, but he'd be worth every prospect.

Ryan has developed into one of the best starters in the game, as his 2.82 ERA in 21 appearances (20 starts) and 3.17 FIP across 121.1 innings of work would indicate. He has pinpoint command (5.1 percent walk rate) combined with electric stuff (28.9 percent strikeout rate), and the opposition has hit just .201 against him.

Not only would the 29-year-old be the best pitcher available if the Twins actually were willing to ship him off, but he'd come with an additional two years of cheap club control. There is no better, somewhat realistic option available than Ryan. I'd trade Jones and a whole lot more to acquire Ryan right now.