5 Blue Jays who shouldn't survive the trade deadline but will

We are almost at the midway point in the season and there are five Toronto Blue Jays players who should be on the chopping block. If the Blue Jays want to take advantage of their success so far in the AL East, making significant trades to boost the lineup will be important.

Here are five players whom the Blue Jays should consider dealing, but will likely remain on the team past the deadline.

Bowden Francis

Francis's 2025 season has not been great as he's demonstrated continuous struggles that have dragged the team down. His late stretch of dominant success in 2024 in the rotation has not been present. He is a starter that would benefit from being sent down to the minors.

His recent struggles in the Blue Jays' rotation have made him the weaker link of the rotation. All in all, the team needs to consider alternatives. With the return of Max Scherzer from injury and the potential for other pitchers like Adam Macko to be ready, Francis's spot in the rotation is in jeopardy.

Francis has struggled recently, particularly giving up runs and walks, leading to short outings. He has one minor league option remaining, making him a viable candidate for a demotion to AAA.

The Blue Jays, as a wild-card contender, can't afford to carry a struggling starter with the success they've had thus far. While rooting for Francis to turn things around, his recent performance and the team's needs indicate how a demotion would help to fine-tune his struggles. But whether or not Francis will get the boot from the rotation is still not guaranteed.

Will Robertson

Roberston is a prospect who is gearing up as a valuable trade chip for the Blue Jays. This is evident leading up to the trade deadline. His performance in Triple-A recently, has demonstrated a power surge and has made him an intriguing prospect for other teams. He earned one hit across 10 at-bats following his call-up this season in the big leagues.

While he was recently optioned back to Triple-A, his upside as a trade asset continues to be a topic of discussion. The Blue Jays need to address other roster needs and he would be a solid option to deal.

Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer has been a pleasant surprise for the Blue Jays as a spot starter this season. He's 3-1 with a 2.29 ERA. In his last outing, he was pounding strikeouts against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But despite his successful performance this season, it is unlikely that he will remain on the roster in the rotation with Scherzer making his long-awaited return from the injury list. Scherzer is expected to return to the mound against the Cleveland Guardians.

Orelvis Martinez

Orelvis Martinez still holds value as a trade piece for the Toronto Blue Jays, although perhaps not as high as it once was.

He is a solid power-hitting prospect in the Blue Jays' farm system who has the potential to be a 30-home run hitter. If the Blue Jays were to deal him, he would provide upside as a utility infielder. If he remains with Toronto past the deadline, he will likely get a call-up and could be utilized at third base.

With his time spent in the minors, he has racked up 119 home runs across five years. As a third-ranked prospect, he remains to hold upside as a trade chip. He also hit a home run during spring training this season, demonstrating his power following his PED suspension in 2024.

George Springer

With George Springers resurgence this season, he would be a suitable trade target considering the number of outfielders the Blue Jays have. Springer is a veteran who leads the team with 10 home runs. While his strikeout rate in 2025 is among the highest of his career, his batting average of .261 and OPS of .817 signals that his approach at the plate remains solid. Howver, a significant amount of money would need to be eaten off of his contract.

The exact amount the Blue Jays would need to pay would be contingent on the market demand linked with Springer. He is owed about $25 million per year for the next two seasons. All in all, the willingness of other teams to absorb his salary would also play a big factor on whether or not he would remain with the Jays. But it is likely that Springer will remain on the roster with teams unwilling to take on that salary. But the Jays would be smart to move him and consider adding depth to other areas on the roster.