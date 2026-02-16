5 Byron Buxton trades the Twins must consider after breaking his trust

The Minnesota Twins have cheated on Byron Buxton. I feel confident saying that, as the Twins didn't deny floating Buxton in trade rumors over the offseason. Buxton, understandably, was upset by this revelation considering how loyal he has been to the franchise over the years, even when it would've been a popular move to cut ties.

“All it takes is for somebody at the top to go to the media, ‘We’re not trading you,’" Buxton said. "The offseason was different. It’s a lot of guys in here that were pulling for each other and then to have your name blasted, and you know where we want to be, you know what we’re trying to work towards, you know what we’re doing, it’s different. I will say that. It’s different.”

Why would the Twins trade Byron Buxton?

What do the Minnesota Twins actually gain from keeping Byron Buxton at this point? That's the biggest reason the Twins would trade him. They betrayed him by not shutting down the trade rumors, despite him having no interest in waiving his no trade clause. They haven't really added real pieces to this roster. It was a quiet offseason so that tells you how the Twins feel about Buxton.

They are clearly ready to move on from him because if they weren't, they would have added pieces around to replenish what they gave up at the trade deadline. The front office gutted this roster at the trade deadline and they're not closer to being a playoff contender than they were last summer. It feels like things are at a point where they won't get any better with Buxton around so it's best to get what they can from him and really focus on what the new direction of this team is.

What teams make the most sense for a Byron Buxton trade?

Byron Buxton is heading toward the end of his career, meaning he doesn't need to be on a team full a youngsters. For one, that's taking that potential away from them and two, trading him from one non-contender to another just doesn't make sense. Teams interested in landing Buxton will not only look like contenders, but they'll look like teams that need a consistent bat from an outfielder. Teams like the Cincinnati Reds, who are trying to build a playoff contender and teams like the LA Dodgers, are the types of teams that should be inquiring about Buxton.

LA Dodgers

What big-named player isn't going to have the interest of the LA Dodgers, right? They could use an upgrade on the corners in the outfield so this makes sense. And if you want to stay atop of MLB, the best way to do it is to have a bulletproof lineup. Adding Buxton just improves the bottom of their order. The only dangerous team is one that has a reputable batter, one through nine.

Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds were in contention for Kyle Schwarber before he ultimately returning to the Philadelphia Phillies. If the Reds couldn't land Schwarber, I guess Buxton is a decent replacement. The Reds reached the MLB postseason last year for the first time in 2020 and they're starving for a playoff win for the first time since 2012. Going after Buxton would give Elly De La Cruz the help he needs and make bringing Eugenio Suarez back worth it.

Philadelphia Phillies

It makes sense for the Phillies to get aggressive in adding to their roster if they want to keep up with the Dodgers. The Phillies threw a massive extension as the Schwarber to make sure they can remain one of the top teams in the National League. Adding Buxton just gives them one more solid hitter to keep up with the juggernaut Dodgers.

New York Mets

Much like the Phillies, adding as much firepower into the batting order is necessary. The Mets had a disappointing 2025 season, fell short of the MLB postseason and now have to figure out how to contend in 2026. The Mets added Juan Soto last offseason as their big addition and now they need to replace Pete Alonso's bat. Buxton seems like the perfect option.

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge is lethal. Aaron Judge is consistent. Aaron Judge is everything you need in star player. But the one thing he can't do it do everything by himself. That's why the Yankees need to add some more offense in the form of Buxton. He'd be a great addition in the outfield along with Judge. After losing the Soto sweepstakes, it only makes sense to add an outfielder coming off a career season to keep them relevant in the postseason.