5 Mets spring training stars who won't make the Opening Day roster

The New York Mets have had an encouraging spring training thus far. Not only have there been no major injuries, but many of the players competing for Opening Day roster spots have played well. For example, top prospect Carson Benge is hitting over .400 with a ton of hard contact and feels like a lock to be the Opening Day right fielder. Brett Baty was always going to make the team, but he's looked more comfortable at first base than expected, opening a path to more consistent playing time.

Some others who have played well this spring, though, will not crack the team's Opening Day roster for reasons other than their performance.

INF Ronny Mauricio

New York Mets shortstop Ronny Mauricio | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ronny Mauricio has been an exciting prospect in the Mets' system for a while now, and he's had a huge spring, slashing .313/.389/.531 with a home run and five RBI. Mauricio has even put together some quality at-bats against left-handed pitching, which had been a major weakness in the past for the switch-hitter. Unfortunately, his chances of making the Opening Day roster are, and have always been, rather slim.

Mauricio plays three of the four infield positions, with first base being the lone exception. The problem is the Mets are locked in at those three spots with Bo Bichette, Francisco Lindor and Marcus Semien set to play just about every day. Lindor's Opening Day status was up in the air after he fractured his hamate bone, but since he's already played in a spring training game, there's no reason to expect an Injured List stint to start the year.

Even if the Mets want to roster a backup shortstop (which is far from a guarantee, given Lindor's desire to play in every single game for which he's healthy), that player is more likely to be a veteran like Vidal Brujan, who is out of options and wouldn't play much, rather than the 24-year-old Mauricio who can be optioned to Triple-A and would really benefit from receiving regular at-bats.

OF MJ Melendez

New York Mets right fielder MJ Melendez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

MJ Melendez signed a one-year deal shortly before spring training, inserting himself in a difficult battle for the starting right field job. Melendez went 4-for-11 before leaving to play for Puerto Rico for the WBC, and despite only appearing in four games, he's tied for the team's spring training lead with two home runs.

Unfortunately, Melendez barely played in the WBC, receiving only four at-bats and going hitless. His momentum was halted. Melendez, who has a .629 OPS since the start of the 2024 season, was always going to have a tough time making the team, given Benge's prospect status and all that veteran Mike Tauchman has accomplished at the big-league level, and getting just 15 at-bats this spring hasn't helped his cause.

The Mets optioned Melendez to Triple-A on Tuesday, officially sealing his Opening Day fate. Given all the outfield depth the Mets possess, it's far from a guarantee that Melendez will ever play in a Major League game for New York.

RHP Ryan Lambert

New York Mets pitcher Ryan Lambert | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nobody has been more impressive this spring than relief prospect Ryan Lambert. Despite making just three appearances, Lambert has struck out eight batters in three innings of work. All but one of his outs have been strikeouts, and he's allowed just one hit and two walks. Control can be an issue, but Lambert, with a fastball that can reach triple digits and a wipeout slider, has some of the best stuff in the Mets' organization.

Ryan Lambert with some gross stuff in today's @Mets win 💪



He threw the 13 hardest pitches of today's game, including multiple 99mph fastballs 🔥@RyanLambert28 | #LGM pic.twitter.com/B6lVKj2oDb — Mets Player Development (@MetsPlayerDev) February 23, 2026

As impressive as he has been, though, Lambert has made just three appearances and has not thrown a pitch beyond Double-A in his career. Trotting him out on Opening Day despite his iffy command and lack of experience wouldn't have made much sense, even with the Mets' bullpen being far from stellar.

If Lambert's 2026 season gets off to a strong start, though, it shouldn't be long before he's striking people out in the majors.

OF Cristian Pache

New York Mets outfielder Cristian Pache | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If I'd told you that Cristian Pache would be tied for the Mets' team lead in hits nine days before Opening Day, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies fans would've called me crazy. Pache has always been a stellar defender, but his bat has held him back from being an MLB-caliber player. Since he's swung a hot bat this spring, it'd make sense for the Mets to try and find room for him on their Opening Day roster, even as a defensive replacement.

The issue is, as mentioned above, the Mets have a ton of outfield depth. Juan Soto and Luis Robert Jr. are going to be starting in left field and center field, respectively. Tyrone Taylor is the fourth outfielder. It's looking like both Carson Benge and Mike Tauchman will make the team as well. That's five outfielders for three spots.

While Pache's Opening Day roster chances are slim to none, it's worth noting that Robert has an extensive injury history. Perhaps if he continues to hit at Triple-A, Pache can find his way onto the team at some point.

RHP Carl Edwards Jr.

New York Mets starting pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Carl Edwards Jr. has 11 years and 286 innings of big-league experience and was brought in on a Minor League deal this offseason. Sure, he hasn't pitched much in the Majors in recent years, and the odds were stacked against him as a Minor League signing, but a pitcher with that much experience and the ability to go multiple innings if needed has some value.

Edwards has even pitched well this spring; the right-hander has allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in three appearances and 8.2 innings of work. He has walked four batters, but he's also struck out 11, and he's completed at least two innings each time he's taken the hill.

At the end of the day, bullpen spots are fairly limited on this Mets team, since they appear likely to use a six-man rotation. While Edwards has already been reassigned to Minor League camp, he could serve as a long reliever out of the Mets' bullpen at some point this season.