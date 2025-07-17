5 more Pirates who have one foot out of Pittsburgh following Adam Frazier trade

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their first trade deadline deal of the 2025 season, sending Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for Cam Devanney. This deal didn't net the Pirates much in return, but it officially proved that they plan on being full-on sellers at this year's trade deadline. This approach makes it likely that other veterans will follow Frazier out of Pittsburgh in the coming weeks.

This stance is far from shocking. At 39-58, the Pirates sit in last place in the NL Central, and they've been one of the worst teams in the majors all season long. While Paul Skenes isn't going anywhere, the Pirates, perhaps underratedly, do have several players who will attract a ton of attention around the league. These five feel likely to get dealt sometime before the July 31 deadline.

5) Isiah Kiner-Falefa, shortstop

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is far from exciting, but he feels like a near lock to get traded for one reason: his contract. Kiner-Falefa is making $7.5 million this season before hitting free agency at the end of the year. The Pirates, a team well out of contention, have no reason to keep the veteran infielder around, only to watch him walk after the year. They might as well get what they can for him now.

The return won't be exciting. Kiner-Falefa has an underwhelming .657 OPS and is not a good defensive shortstop, the position he's played almost exclusively this season. Still, while he won't blow anyone away, Kiner-Falefa can play several positions, is a solid contact hitter, and a good clubhouse presence. It'll be interesting to see where he ends up.

4) Caleb Ferguson, relief pitcher

As expected, there aren't many strengths to speak of with this Pirates team, but the bullpen, perhaps unexpectedly, has been a bit of a bright spot. Caleb Ferguson, the team's leader in appearances (41), is a big reason why.

Ferguson wasn't expected to do much, as evidenced by his one-year, $3 million contract, but he has a 2.70 ERA and a 1.025 WHIP in 40 innings of work. Most impressively, left-handed hitters have hit just .164 against him with a .441 OPS in 61 at-bats, and he has not allowed a single home run all season long. He doesn't overpower many, but he does an excellent job keeping the ball on the ground and in the yard.

Ferguson is far from a big name, but his contract is cheap enough for any contender to afford, and he's having a tremendous year. He should be one of the best left-handed relievers available. Since he's a free agent after the year, the Pirates should trade him for whatever they can get. They'll almost certainly have tons of suitors lining up, as virtually every contender could use bullpen help this time of year.

3) Dennis Santana, relief pitcher

Dennis Santana carried the momentum he gained from his strong showing with the Pirates last season and has put together arguably his best season in 2025. The right-hander has a 1.56 ERA and a 0.818 WHIP in 40 appearances and 40.1 innings of work.

Santana hasn't been striking many guys out, but he's in the 89th percentile in hard-hit rate per Baseball Savant, and he's issued a total of seven walks all year. Relievers who don't give up hard contact and don't walk anybody can be extremely valuable.

Santana has thrived in both set-up and closing roles for the Pirates this season, and can do the same for a contender as well. His value should be relatively high, especially due to the fact that he's making just $1.4 million this season and has another year of arbitration. The Pirates would be wise to sell high on Santana, a 29-year-old having a career-year, given the volatility of bullpen arms.

2) Ke'Bryan Hayes, third baseman

If this list were made yesterday, Ke'Bryan Hayes would not have been on it. Since it was reported earlier today by Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that a Hayes trade is "60 percent" likely to happen, it'd be malpractice not to include him.

With that being said, though, it's hard to see how a deal can transpire. Hayes is obviously a gifted defender, but what else does he do well? I mean, the Pirates always hoped he'd develop into at least an average hitter to justify the eight-year, $70 million extension he signed with the franchise, but he's not even close to that. So far this season, Hayes is slashing .238/.284/.293 with two home runs and 31 RBI. His 62 OPS+ is 38 percent below league-average.

Hayes still has another four years and $30 million guaranteed on his deal. He has a $12 million club option for 2030, which includes a $6 million buyout, so he really has $36 million guaranteed. Again, he's a gifted defender, but if the Pirates can convince any team to take on the remainder of the contract, they should do so without worrying so much about the return. This would free up a ton of money for the Pirates to focus on adding a much-needed offensive upgrade or two if it can get done.

1) Mitch Keller, starting pitcher

Mitch Keller is another player locked in on a long-term deal, but unlike Hayes, his isn't bad. Keller is currently in the second year of a five-year, $77 million extension. The deal is backloaded, which does matter, but still - the terms of the deal are fairly team-friendly for a pitcher like Keller.

He might not be an ace, but Keller has made at least 29 starts and thrown at least 159 innings in each of the last four seasons, and he happens to be in the midst of a career year. His 3-10 record might not look great, but Keller has a 3.48 ERA in a league-leading 20 starts and 119 innings of work.

There's nothing more valuable in the game right now than starting pitching. Keller is a durable 29-year-old starter in the middle of his best season who'd come with several years of control. A player like that can bring a substantial return to the Pirates, and contenders have already begun swarming. No, the Pirates shouldn't rush to trade him, but given the lack of sellers and the demand for starting pitching, there's reason to believe they can get enough to justify parting with him.