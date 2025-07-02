With the MLB trade deadline officially less than a month out, rumors are percolating across the league. Plenty of contenders are eager to gear up for the October push, while less fortunate teams will attempt to shed expiring contracts and flesh out their farm systems.

The market once again hinges on a wide array of quality pitchers who are expected to become available. It feels like just about every contender needs a bullpen upgrade or one more bankable, postseason-ready ace.

It's a bit more difficult to find impact bats right now, but they're out there — even if we won't have the equivalent of a Juan Soto bidding war to feast on. Plenty of movement can be expected in the coming days and weeks. Here are the rumors that deserve your attention the most, courtesy of former MLB GM Jim Bowden at The Athletic.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jarren Duran is being pushed out of Boston's lineup

"I was surprised by how many front office executives mentioned Duran," writes Bowden. Teams are buzzing over the 28-year-old left fielder, who led MLB in doubles and finished fourth in extra-base hits a season ago. Bowden believes the Boston Red Sox are settling on Wilyer Abreu and Roman Anthony as long-term corner outfielders, with Ceddanne Rafaela still in center.

That could push Duran out the door. Still arbitration eligible through his age-31 season in 2028, Duran's contract ought to generate plenty of interest from contenders looking for outfield help. The Athletic's report cites Philadelphia and San Diego as teams "linked" to Duran, which should come as a surprise to no one. The Padres have struggled to deal with Jurickson Profar's departure. The Phillies just can't rely on Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas anymore.

Duran has the chance to return a massive haul and restock the Red Sox farm system, which took a hit with the promotions of Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and (until recently) Kristian Campbell. Boston's best young talet is coming of age, which means it could benefit them to start stockpiling the next generation — i.e., the new guys a couple years from now.

MLB teams want to convert A's closer Mason Miller into a starter

Mason Miller has struggled a bit relative to expectations this season, although he still pushes 101 MPH with his fastball and has converted on 17 of 20 save attempts for the lowly Athletics. His underlying metrics paint a much rosier picture than his 4.55 ERA or 1.14 WHIP. Miller gives up too many walks and needs to rein in his command, but the strikeout stuff is elite. He misses plenty of bats with a whiff rate in the 99th percentile and a chase rate in the 98th percentile.

That all plays beautifully as a closer, but according to The Athletic, other front offices believe Miller can start and "develop into an ace." Here's an illuminating quote from one NL GM to Bowden:

"I think the A’s would be foolish to hold on to him if they’re not going to convert him into a starter, especially with the trade return they could get for him now."

Miller, 26, is under team control through 2029. He's electric as a reliever, but if teams view him as a starter with ace equity, then that contract becomes even more valuable. The A's were resistant to Miller trades last summer, but with the losses piling up and Miller's production coming down to earth a bit, one has to wonder if the Athletics front office finally takes the bait and cashes in.

Cubs, Mets linked to Pirates ace Mitch Keller

The Pittsburgh Pirates are coming to a sobering realization: you need offense to win baseball games. Few pitching staffs in the National League stack up with Pittsburgh's on paper, but they just don't get run support. Paul Skenes has a 2.03 ERA and a 4-7 record, which almost does not compute. It's past time for the Pirates to flip pitching into hitting, which is why Mitch Keller's name is picking up steam ahead of the deadline.

"A lot of teams have called Pittsburgh to inquire about Keller," Bowden writes. "The Pirates need offense and realize they’re going to have to trade from their starting rotation to acquire young, impact bats."

Keller, 29, recently set the record for most strikeouts in PNC Park history. He's also soon to be 3-10 with a 3.64 ERA, which is almost as ridiculous as the Skenes split. Keller has been perfectly solid, but he's hung out the dry behind a cruddy Pirates lineup. The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs — two of MLB's most explosive offensive units — are among the interested teams, per The Athletic. One has to think Keller would welcome such an arrangement.