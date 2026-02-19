5 Yankees players whose roster chances are doomed before Spring Training even begins

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman is taking a lot of criticism from fans in the Bronx over the franchise's lack of big-name additions this offseason. Instead, New York opted to bring back most of the team that failed to unseat the Blue Jays in the American League last year.

Interestingly, bringing back the likes of Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and even Paul Goldschmidt leaves the roster pretty set heading into Opening Day of the 2026 campaign. That means any member of the Yankees roster hoping to start the season with the Major League club will need to unseat a more established option during spring training.

The odds are stacked against any fringe roster player making that happen. These five members of the current roster are already facing the cold reality of starting their 2026 season somewhere other than the Bronx.

Jorbit Vivas' future lies with another team

Jorbit Vivas might have enough talent to make another team's Opening Day roster, but his chances of doing that for the Yankees are minimal. Things might be different for the second baseman if he still had minor league options, but the lack of ability for New York to send him to the minors makes a preseason trade best for all involved.

The only chance Vivas has of sticking with the Yankees is to see a couple of guys get injured ahead of him. Even then, the team's decision to bring Max Scheumann into the fold shows they don't see Vivas a long-term contributor.

Spencer Jones swings and misses too often

New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham will form the Yankees' starting outfield whenever healthy. That only leaves one likely spot for a reserve to make the team out of Spring Training.

Jones lacks the defensive versatility to be that guy. He also still swings and misses far too often to hold a precious roster spot for a World Series contender. Expect him to start the year in AAA. The best outcome for the Yankees might be for him to show enough improvement to become a crucial trade chip at the deadline.

Jasson Dominguez' Yankees career is at a crossroads

It might seem absurd for the Yankees to give up on such a talented prospect as Jasson Dominguez at the tender age of 23. That's a distinct possibility for Cashman and his front office in the coming weeks.

The outfielder formerly known as "The Martian" still mashes right-handed pitching, but he isn't the right-handed bat the Yankees really need off the bench. Combine that with his defensive weakness and it's hard to see him settling into a consistent role as the team's fourth outfielder.

It's in Dominguez's best interest to play every day and that's only going to occur in AAA or with another team. Patience is the best path forward for the Yankees with Dominguez, but a tempting trade offer could cause the Yankees to cash in on the former generational prospect.

Paul DeJong could be the Yankees' last cut

Washington Nationals third baseman Paul DeJong (14) in the field against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Paul DeJong's defensive versatility makes him an intriguing option for manager Aaron Boone in the early season. Unfortunately for DeJong, his lack of offensive pop is going to cost him a chance to seize a roster spot on Opening Day.

Expect Oswaldo Cabrera to beat him out for the last spot on Boone's bench. He has just as much defensive versatility and more upside than DeJong. One injury could change things here but if everyone stays healthy he'll be jobless when the Yankees head north.

Oswaldo Bido does not have the upside required to boost the Yankees' bullpen

Trying to guess the configuration of Boone's Opening Day bullpen is the toughest projection to make at this point in time. It's easy to construct a scenario where Oswaldo Bido becomes the odd man out.

The 30-year-old was decent for the Athletics in 2025, but does not have the upside at 30 years of age that New York should be looking for at the bottom of their bullpen. A strong spring training performance could change Bideo's future quickly, but a poor outing could also see him seeking employment elsewhere before Opening Day nears.