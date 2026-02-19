Yankees Spring Training schedule: 5 dates fans should circle on their calendars

The wait is almost over for the New York Yankees and their fans. Full-squad workouts have begun in Tampa, and now we're just days away from the beginning of games as Spring Training gets underway this weekend.

Of course, 34 Spring Training games is a lot of baseball, much of which involves players who won't mean much of anything to the Yankees in 2026 or beyond. That's why we've put together a handy guide, to tell you which games you shouldn't miss out on and how to watch all the action.

Yankees Spring Training schedule: Most important dates for fans to know

The opener: Feb. 20 at Orioles

The road to title No. 28 begins on Friday, as the Yankees kick off their 2026 season with their first Spring Training game in Sarasota against the Baltimore Orioles. It's unclear just how many of New York's regulars will be in the lineup — with a home game the very next day, don't expect Aaron Judge to be riding a bus up the Gulf Coast — but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to watch for. Elmer Rodriguez, the team's top pitching prospect, is penciled in as the starting pitcher; while the 22-year-old has thrown just five innings above Double-A, he could find himself in the Majors sooner rather than later given all the injury questions in New York's rotation right now.

The home opener: Feb. 21 vs. Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal practices during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees will play their home opener one day later, welcoming the Detroit Tigers to George M. Stienbrenner Field in Tampa. This will also likely double as a preview of New York's Opening Day lineup, with the likes of Judge, Giancarlo Stanton (fully healthy, at least for now), Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice potentially in action. Will they get to take some cuts against two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal? That remains to be seen, but fans might be able to get a glimpse of young Detroit infielder Kevin McGonigle — a consensus top-three prospect in the sport looking to a win a job this spring.

Pre-World Baseball Classic tune-up: Mar. 3 vs. Panama

The World Baseball Classic is back this year, running from the opening of pool play on Mar. 5 through the championship game on Mar. 17. Judge, Chisholm and other Yankees will be stepping away from camp to take part in the competition, but before that, New York is one of several teams slated to play exhibition games against various national teams. The Yankees will take on Panama on Mar. 3, a matchup that will force Panamian infielder Jose Caballero to switch locker rooms.

A glimpse at present and future stars: Mar. 9 vs. Pirates, Mar. 23 at Pirates

Konnor Griffin looks on at the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Yankees fans are no doubt anxious to see how their own team is progressing ahead of Opening Day, one of the treats of Spring Training is getting to watch star players (and future star players) you might not ordinarily get to see during the regular season. Which is why we've circled a couple of matchups against the Pittsburgh Pirates, one in Tampa on Mar. 9 and one on the road in Bradenton on Mar. 23. Not only might Paul Skenes pitch an inning or two in one of those games, but it could also give Yankees fans a chance to watch 19-year-old Pirates phenom Konnor Griffin — not just the best prospect in baseball right now but one of the best we've seen in a long time.

Spring Breakout: Mar. 21 vs. Braves

George Lombard Jr. is congratulated after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Spring Breakout showcase, in which all 30 teams put together rosters full of their top prospects to square off against each other, has become a staple of March over the last couple of years. It's back for a third edition in 2026, and this time the Yankees prospects will be taking on youngsters from the Atlanta Braves.

Last year saw George Lombard Jr. and Spencer Jones atop the lineup and top pitching prospects like Carlos Lagrange on the mound. What will New York's farm system have in store for an encore?

Prelude to Opening Day: Mar. 23-24 at Cubs (Sloan Park, Ariz.)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Thomas Pannone throws against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Sloan Park. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Yankees will begin the 2026 regular season on the West Coast this year, with an Opening Day tilt against the San Francisco Giants. In order to help ease the transition across the country, they'll be starting the trip a bit early, stopping in Mesa, Ariz., for two final Spring Training games against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. New York rarely gets out of Florida in the spring, so this will be a chance to not only catch a glimpse of some interleague action but also take in one of the better venues in the Cactus League.

How to watch the Yankees in MLB spring training: Full schedule

Date Opponent Location Time Broadcast info Friday, Feb. 20 Baltimore Orioles Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota 1:05 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Saturday, Feb. 21 Detroit Tigers George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Sunday, Feb. 22 New York Mets George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Monday, Feb. 23 Pittsburgh Pirates LECOM Park, Bradenton 1:05 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Tuesday, Feb. 24 Toronto Blue Jays TD Ballpark, Dunedin 1:07 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Wednesday, Feb. 25 Washington Nationals George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 6:35 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Thursday, Feb. 26 Atlanta Braves George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Friday, Feb. 27 Minnesota Twins Lee Health Sports Complex, Fort Myers 1:05 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Saturday, Feb. 28 Toronto Blue Jays (splitsquad) George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Sunday, Mar. 1 Philadelphia Phillies BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater 1:05 p.m. ET None Tuesday, Mar. 3 Panama George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET None Wednesday, Mar. 4 Boston Red Sox JetBlue Park, Fort Myers 1:05 p.m. ET ESPN Thursday, Mar. 5 Minnesota Twins George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Friday, Mar. 6 Tampa Bay Rays George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 6:35 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Saturday, Mar. 7 Washington Nationals CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, West Palm Beach 6:05 p.m. ET None Sunday, Mar. 8 New York Mets Clover Park, Port St. Lucie 1:10 p.m. ET None Monday, Mar. 9 Pittsburgh Pirates George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 6:35 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Tuesday, Mar. 10 Philadelphia Phillies BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater 1:05 p.m. ET None Wednesday, Mar. 11 Toronto Blue Jays George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 6:35 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Thursday, Mar. 12 Detroit Tigers Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium 1:05 p.m. ET None Friday, Mar. 13 Atlanta Braves CoolToday Park, North Port 1:05 p.m. ET None Saturday, Mar. 14 Philadelphia Phillies George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Sunday, Mar. 15 Detroit Tigers (splitsquad) George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Sunday, Mar. 15 Baltimore Orioles Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota 6:05 p.m. ET None Tuesday, Mar. 17 Tampa Bay Rays Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte 1:05 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Wednesday, Mar. 18 Boston Red Sox George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Thursday, Mar. 19 Baltimore Orioles (splitsquad) George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Thursday, Mar. 19 Toronto Blue Jays (splitsquad) TD Ballpark, Dunedin 1:07 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Friday, Mar. 20 Baltimore Orioles George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Saturday, Mar. 21 Detroit Tigers Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium 1:05 p.m. ET Gotham Sports app Saturday, Mar. 21 Atlanta Braves (Spring Breakout game) George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 6:35 p.m. ET Gray TV Sunday, Mar. 22 Philadelphia Phillies George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa 1:05 p.m. ET YES Network, Gotham Sports app Monday, Mar. 23 Chicago Cubs Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz. 3:05 p.m. ET None Tuesday, Mar. 24 Chicago Cubs Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz. 3:05 p.m. ET None