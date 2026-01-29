Inside Konnor Griffin's journey to MLB and the Pirates roadblocks in the way

There's little argument that Konnor Griffin, the consensus No. 1 prospect in all of baseball per Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, is one of the Pirates best nine position players entering spring training. Griffin has superstar potential, with the most common comparison being Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

Griffin will enter Pirates spring training with a very real – if recent reports are to be believed – chance to make the Opening Day roster. However, making an MLB roster at the ripe age of 19 is easier said than done. Pittsburgh is right to be weary of thrusting Griffin into the majors before he's taken a Triple-A at-bat, as he hasn't faced much adversity to this point. When analyzing prospects, it's important to proceed with caution. Eventually, that adversity will come. Does Griffin have what it takes to overcome it?

Konnor Griffin scouting report: What Pirates fans can expect from No. 1 prospect

When taking a look at Griffin's scouting report, there are no obvious weaknesses. Don't get me wrong – scouts have been wrong before – but all of his tools are 60 (plus) or better. At 19 years old, Griffin has steamrolled his way through the minor leagues.

Tool Grade Hit 60 Power 65 Run 70 Arm 70 Field 60 Overall 70

Griffin has five-tool potential in the major leagues, which is tough to find these days. He spent the 2025 season in the minor leagues, of course, and hit across three levels. The numbers speak for themselves.

Level Batting Average OPS A .338 .932 A+ .325 .942 AA .337 .960

Baseball Insiders prospect expert Eric Cole had rave reviews about Griffin, who he coined 'the best prospect he's ever seen.' Sometimes, it really is that simple.

"In Konnor Griffin, you might have a guy who has as good or better all-around tools than Mike Trout when he was coming up. He is still a prospect, so success isn't a certainty. However, as someone who has watched every step of some very well-known players' development including Ronald Acuña Jr., Griffin is the best overall prospect I have ever seen. Full stop," Cole told me.

Griffin's positional flexibility also gives the Pirates some options, as he can play shortstop or in the outfield. Pittsburgh, along with pretty much every MLB franchise, values its talent up the middle. Griffin has a spot waiting for him on the Pirates MLB roster. The question, though, is whether he's ready.

Will Konnor Griffin make the Pirates' Opening Day roster?

The question isn't if Griffin is talented enough to make the Pirates Opening Day roster, but whether they'll feel comfortable bringing him into the fold with only one year of minor-league experience under his belt. Griffin should spend some time in Pittsburgh next season. If he doesn't, expect Pirates fans to storm PNC Park for non-brick-related reasons.

An early contract extension would go a long way in Griffin making the big-league roster right away. Like it or not, the Pirates are quite aware of his service time clock, and they have no reason to start that timer if they still have questions about his adaptability to the majors. Even the most talented prospects take time to adjust to major-league pitching.

FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray believes Griffin will almost certainly make his debut in 2026. But there are some questions about his Opening Day availability.

"Griffin has a chance at making his major-league debut in 2026, quite possibly on Opening Day. He has franchise-altering ability, but let's keep this in mind: he's only 19. He has played in only 21 games in Double-A. So I would hardly be surprised if the Pirates elected to be patient with their superstar prospect and kept him in the minors to start the season," Murray told me.

Roadblocks in the way of Konnor Griffin's MLB debut

Pirates depth chart is short of talent, but not experience

Should the Pirates move mountains to give Griffin his choice of position by Opening Day? You can argue yes. However, that's not how Pittsburgh does business. The Pirates current depth chart features Nick Gonzales as the starting shortstop, with Jared Triolo behind him. Triolo is also the team's starting third baseman, but that could all change if they sign Eugenio Suarez or another power bat before spring training. There are still far too many dominos to fall before we can concretely say Griffin is the Pirates best option at shortstop or elsewhere.

Pirates are still in on free agents

I personally cannot believe I'm typing this, but the Pirates have been active in free agency this winter. They signed Ryan O'Hearn. Heck, even on the trade market, they acquired Brandon Lowe, Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon Garcia. There is more talent in the lineup than in years past, meaning Griffin is going to have to prove his worth in spring training. Trust me when I say Cherington is looking for any reason to stash Griffin in Triple-A for the better part of 2026. There are numerous excuses he could use, rehashed from executives he admires but probably shouldn't.

Without a contract extension, Pirates have little reason to promote Konnor Griffin yet

Service time manipulation, ever heard of it? The Pirates have a certain reputation – how can I put this? – or being a cheap organization. They just spent more money than expected in free agency. Are they really going to start a ticking time bomb with Griffin just because it gives them a better chance to win in 2026? That is what a winning organization would do, but if you believe the Pirates are that, I have a crumbling Pittsburgh bridge to sell you. There are oh so many to choose from.

Now, Griffin would be a natural extension candidate. The Pirates could give him a lot of money before he appears in an MLB game. He is not Paul Skenes, and a good bet to stick around for awhile. A new deal would eliminate any and all service time issues and the drama that comes with it. Sign me up.