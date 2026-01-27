Which MLB top 100 prospects will have the biggest impact in the Majors? Twins, Cardinals showing potential

Pitchers and catchers report in the next couple of weeks, meaning baseball season’s around the corner. Nothing should get you more amped for another season of LA Dodgers domination than looking at the top prospects. After all, everybody is banking on their farm system because you’d need the ultimate heist to keep up with the Dodgers’ check book.

With MLB’s top 100 prospects list finalized for the start of spring training let’s dive into everything MLB prospects. From the teams with the most top 100 prospects to the prospects that are closest to making their MLB debut, here’s an early look at baseball’s future.

Which MLB team has the most Top 100 MLB prospects

TEAM TOP 100 PROSPECTS Seattle Mariners 7 Cleveland Guardians 6 Milwaukee Brewers 5 St. Louis Cardinals 5 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 Miami Marlins 5 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati Reds 5 New York Yankees 4 Detroit Tigers 4 Minnesota Twins 4 New York Mets 4 Washington Nationals 4 Boston Red Sox 4 Athletics 4 Philadelphia Phillies 3 Toronto Blue Jays 3 Baltimore Orioles 3 Tampa Bay Rays 3 Kansas City Royals 2 Colorado Rockies 2 San Francisco Giants 2 Chicago Cubs 2 Atlanta Braves 2 Texas Rangers 1 Los Angeles Angels 1 Arizona Diamondbacks 1

Ahead of the 2026 season, the Pittsburgh Pirates are the parent team of the No. 1 prospect, Konnor Griffin, who’s a shortstop and outfielder. A product of the 2024 MLB Draft, selected No. 9 overall, Griffin tops all of the future stars in baseball. That shouldn’t be a surprise the Pirates have baseball’s top prospect, thanks to years of sub-.500 baseball. The Pirates haven’t had a winning season since 2018.

The only team that doesn’t have a prospect ranked in the top 100 is the Houston Astros. As odd as that may be, that’s not surprising, considering how aggressive they’ve been in the trade market over the last few years.

The Seattle Mariners have the most top 100 prospects with seven and the Cleveland Guardians have six.

Which MLB top 100 prospects will have the biggest impact in the Majors?

4. Leo de Vries, Athletics, INF

Leo de Vries is young, but he’s showing a whole lot of potential. When the Athletics acquired him, he was already on the fast track to the MLB club and this season could be the year of his MLB debut. He’s been on a tear in the minors, slashing .255/.451/.806 last year. He might not get added to the MLB side until later in the summer, but when he does matriculate his way to Triple A ball and then MLB, don’t be surprised to see him catch fire early.

7. JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals, INF

JJ Wetherholt has a lot of hype around him in St. Louis. The Cardinals have a lot of young talent and Wetherholt will fit right in. He could make his MLB debut as soon as Opening Day. With the departure of Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals are looking for another star infielder to be featured and Wetherholt could be that player for them. Last year in minors, he slashed .306/.510/.931 with 17 home runs and 59 RBI. Safe to say he’s going to be a welcomed addition when he gets the call.

8. Nolan McLean, New York Mets, RHP

Nolan McLean made his MLB debut for the New York Mets last season, going 5-1 in eight starts. Expect him to be a major arm in their rotation this year. The Mets’ rotation was depleted due to injuries. He proved to be reliable with a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts in his eight games. He also had an opposing batting average of .200.

11. Bubba Chandler, Pittsburgh Pirates, RHP

The Pittsburgh Pirates might have two of the strongest young arms in baseball this season. Paul Skenes’ rookie season set the tone for an unbelievable upward trend as he enters his third year of service. Chandler looks to be the No. 2 arm in the Pirates’ rotation. Pittsburgh is filled with young stars thanks to years of losing seasons. Now that those guys are working their way through the farm system, now’s about the time the Pirates start to cash in on their plentiful top picks. In seven games with Pittsburgh last season, Chandler was 4-1 with 31 strikeouts. He made just four starts and had one save.

14. Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins, OF

The Minnesota Twins don’t need Walker Jenkins to start the season, but they might not have a choice but to make sure he makes the MLB roster early on in the year. He was invited to spring training, which is a step in the right direction. The Twins are probably going to treat him like the Boston Red Sox did with Anthony and take their time. In the minors last season, he slashed .286/.451/.850 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI. It won’t be long before he’s playing at Target Field.