9 MLB rising stars who could be first-time All-Stars in 2026

It is no small feat to make it to even one MLB All-Star Game. Over the years, there are faces we have grown accustomed to seeing in the Midsummer Classic, but perhaps the most exciting part of Major League Baseball is the fact that we never know who is going to have a breakout season.

In 2025, it was Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh who took the league by storm and made his first All-Star appearance in the midst of a historic 60-homer campaign. We know that predicting the future, especially in the world of baseball, is a fool's errand, but hey: Hope springs eternal with Opening Day around the corner, and we thought we'd take a stab at it anyway. Here are several players that seem to be on the rise entering a new season, and could well make their first All-Star roster in 2026.

C Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves

Sep 20, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (30) celebrates after he hits a two run home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This one hardly comes as a surprise: After all, Atlanta Braves backstop Drake Baldwin captured National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2025, hitting .274 with 19 homers and 80 RBI in 124 games split between catcher and DH.

Those are impressive numbers for anyone to put up in their first MLB season, and especially in a super-competitive NL East division. And with the injury struggles of Sean Murphy, plus the loss of Marcell Ozuna in free agency and the Jurickson Profar drama, Baldwin is expected to take on a major role in Atlanta's offense.

Baldwin has the ability to hit anywhere in the lineup and be productive. As long as the rest of the Braves offense does not lay another egg in 2026, Baldwin will have protection both in front and behind him in the order to give him good pitches to hit. The 23-year-old has also displayed impressive defensive qualities behind the dish that could help drive him onto the NL All-Star roster this summer.

1B Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers

Mar 1, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) hits a one run single during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers were something of a surprise team in 2025; no one expected them to make a deep run in the playoffs, yet Detroit took the Mariners to a Game 5 in the ALDS before dropping the series in a 15-inning thriller.

Detrioit's biggest strength a season ago (you know, other than Tarik Skubal) was a strong, young offensive core, including first baseman Spencer Torkelson. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2020 showed his true potential in 2025 by posting another 30+-homer season and a career high .240 batting average. His OBP was also a career best; if Torkelson were to come out hot in the first half of 2026, we could see him on the American League All-Star roster come July.

INF Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals

Sep 3, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) hits a solo home run against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

This one may feel like a long shot: Through his first four years in the league, nothing Gorman has done has lived up to his considerable prospect pedigree, but he has quietly been fairly consistent at the plate. Four consecutive double-digit homer seasons (including 27 in 2023) is something that should not be overlooked.

For Gorman to take his game to the next level, he is going to have to do something that is difficult to do in the modern game: cut down on strikeouts. Gorman's power is not in question, but he also has been sat down on strikes over 100 times in each of his first four seasons in the Majors.

The lack of contact from Gorman has put a cap on his OBP, and he's barely been over the Mendoza Line the last two years. Some major adjustments need to be made, but there is potential here, and St. Louis' rebuild means he'll get all the playing time he can handle.

OF Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

Sep 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Another Brave, and another former NL ROY to boot. Michael Harris II earned Rookie of the Year honors back in 2022 and looked ticketed for stardom, but he's yet to find himself on an NL All-Star roster as his offensive game has regressed.

The most unique characteristic of Harris is that he will go from red hot to ice cold, but by season's end he always finds a way to post relatively respectable numbers. With lockdown defense in center field, exceptional speed and sneaky pop, Harris is an ideal candidate for a first-time All-Star in 2026, especially playing for such a talented team that has something to prove. It all comes down to plate discipline: If he can show even a modicum of patience, it'll allow his considerable physical tools to shine, and from there the sky's the limit.

OF Josh Lowe, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres | Mike Christy/GettyImages

Josh Lowe was one of the Angels' few additions this offense, and while Los Angeles is in the midst of baseball purgatory right now, he could be a sleeper to keep an eye on this upcoming season. Lowe's numbers over the last couple of years don't exactly jump out, but it feels like staying healthy is the one big caveat for the five-year veteran.

Lowe's career high in games played came in 2023, where he took the field 135 times. Not coincidentally, he also hit 20 homers and drove in 83 runs that year while stealing 32 bases. Despite only playing a little over 100 games the last two seasons, he still posted double-digit homers in both 2024 and 2025. If Lowe can stay healthy, 2026 could be a big year for him, as the power and speed remain intact.

1B Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) runs to first after hitting an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson had somewhat of a breakout season in 2025. The big lefty earned his first Silver Slugger Award, hitting .290 and blasting 18 homers. But he has the chance to make another major jump in 2026.

One of the biggest factors that will play into Burleson's performance is if he can solidify an every-day starting position. It plays in his favor that he can play first base, corner outfield spots and DH. However, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has more than one option with his utility-heavy roster. Look for Burleson to make the most of his early opportunities and ride a hot wave into July.

SS Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Joey Ortiz (3) throws to second base during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ortiz appeared to be on the verge of a breakout last season after a solid 2024 campaign, but instead he collapsed at the plate, posting an OPS+ of just 66. It sure seemed like the young infielder was pressing in his first year as Milwaukee's unquestioned shortstop, as his walk rate plummeted and his swing rate skyrocketed, leading to tons of weak contact.

Ortiz has been a solid defender so far in his career, and the Brewers will continue to play him regularly as long as that's the case. He's improved most of his major offensive stats over the last two seasons, including cutting down on strikeouts drastically. If Ortiz can keep his trend of improving offensively, he could be a surprise National League All-Star.

LHP Ryan Weathers, New York Yankees

Weathers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After spending time with the Miami Marlins over the last three seasons, starting pitcher Ryan Weathers is now a member of the New York Yankees. Going from the Marlins to a true World Series contender has to be exhilarating, and there's reason to believe that the lefty could be in for big things with his new team.

The main barrier to his breakout to date has been health, as he's thrown just 125 innings across 2024 and 2025 combined. When he's on the mound, he has truly dynamic stuff, and clearly the Yankees saw something they liked in his profile. Simply moving to an offense that consistently provides him with run support will allow him to pitch more freely and aggressively, and with a bit better injury luck, he could run with his Opening Day rotation spot.

RHP José Soriano, Los Angeles Angels

Sep 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano (59) throws against the Athletics during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Soriano's pitch mix has all the makings of a starter who can dominate, highlighted by a high-90s sinker that does nothing but chew up bats and induce ground balls. Control can be somewhat of a concern for the big righty, but if he can get in check, 2026 could be a monster season.

He's already established himself as an MLB-caliber arm, pitching to a league-average ERA across a full workload (169 innings) last season. The defense behind him and batted-ball luck are question marks given how many grounders he's going to force, and it would help if he could miss bats a little more often. But both his curve and splitter have untapped potential; there's a true frontline arm in here waiting to be unlocked.

OF Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers

Mar 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Frelick looked comfortable in the big leagues from the moment he debuted in 2023. He followed up a strong rookie campaign with a Gold Glove season in 2024 and then posted a solid .288 batting average in 2025 with double-digit homers and steals.

Frelick has now established himself as a primary contributor to the Brewers' success and is expected to continue being a major piece for MIlwaukee in 2026. With all of the tools Frelick brings to the table, and the fact he is more than comfortable after three strong seasons in the league, he could very easily find himself participating in the Midsummer Classic this upcoming season if everything falls into place. His defense and speed give him a solid floor, and if there's more offensively to be unlocked, look out.