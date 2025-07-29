Aaron Boone is dragging the Yankees through Alex Verdugo hell all over again

For reasons only Aaron Boone can really explain, Alex Verdugo appeared in 149 of the New York Yankees' 162 regular-season games in 2024, and he played every inning of the team's postseason run. He did all of this despite performing like one of the worst regulars in the league for a vast majority of that span, and posting a lackluster .622 OPS in October. Verdugo might not be around in the Bronx any longer, but Boone appears to be repeating his Verdugo mistake, this time with Paul Goldschmidt.

The Yankees signed Goldschmidt to be their regular first baseman, and for the first couple of months, he was playing at an All-Star level. In the two months since, though, Goldschmidt has really struggled, looking every bit his 37 years of age. And yet, Boone insists on playing Goldschmidt, even when the Yankees have Ben Rice, a budding star, on their roster.

Paul Goldschmidt since 5/31 (41 games):



• .208/.267/.315

• 2 HR (??)

• 9 RBI (??)

• 60 wRC+



It’s gone under the radar because of the bullpen / team defensive woes but Goldschmidt has been legitimately unplayable for 2+ months.



Either start Rice or shop for 1B. — ⚡️ (@yankeesvision) July 29, 2025

Goldschmidt isn't the biggest or even second-biggest reason this Yankees season has fallen apart, but Boone consistently playing him despite clear signs of regression is undoubtedly hurting New York.

It's time for the Yankees' skipper to bench Goldschmidt, particularly against right-handed pitching, if New York wants to save its season.

As mentioned above, Goldschmidt, like Verdugo last season, got off to a good start. However, his numbers since May 31 in a 43-game sample size cannot be ignored. Since that date, Goldschmidt's 55 wRC+ ranks 172nd out of 177 qualified position players. What is the justification for him playing in virtually any situation against a right-hander over Rice, a player whose advanced metrics are as good as anyone's in the game?

Since June 16th, Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt have the same number of plate appearances versus RHP (77).



Against RHP, Rice has an .809 OPS while Goldschmidt has a .615 OPS; so why is Boone not platooning them?



If a freefall won't call for drastic measures, what will? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qKP1S98aWy — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) July 29, 2025

Goldschmidt is still elite against southpaws, as his 1.130 OPS on the season would indicate, but he has a .615 OPS against righties after posting a .675 mark against them last season. Rice, even while he's hit into some rough luck, has a .809 OPS against righties. Guess who was on the bench yesterday against a right-hander? Hint: It wasn't Goldschmidt.

Sure, Goldschmidt was once an MVP-caliber player, and is still worth playing against lefties, but it isn't 2023 anymore. It made sense for Boone to ride the hot hand with Goldschmidt in April or May, especially with Giancarlo Stanton injured (leaving the DH spot open for Rice), but it's the end of July now. It's time to adapt.

I know a lot of people are upset about Goldschmidt playing against righties while Ben Rice sits.



Asked Boone about this a month ago. He was very adamant that it will not be a straight platoon between the two. We will see if it changes but I don’t expect it to. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 29, 2025

Unfortunately, from what Boone has said all along and based on what we saw with Verdugo last season, it's unlikely Boone will make a drastic change. All Yankees fans can do is hope that an unlikely change of heart comes about, or that Goldschmidt has an unlikely surge down the stretch and into October.