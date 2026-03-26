Aaron Judge's miserable 2026 debut was actually a great sign for the Yankees

If you simply saw Aaron Judge's line from the New York Yankees' Opening Night game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night — 0-for-5 with a whopping four strikeouts and four runners left on base — you would've assumed there was no way the Bronx Bombers would've started off their 2026 season with a win. And yet, New York didn't just win; they did so comfortably — and that should serve as a warning to the rest of the American League.

Max Fried's stellar start, which included 6.1 scoreless frames, cannot be overlooked, especially considering how thin this Yankees rotation is while Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole are on the shelf. But it's the offense as a whole that was the story here, on a night that busted one of the biggest narratives dogging New York after last season.

The Yankees aren't Aaron Judge-or-bust anymore

New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

As good as Judge has been across the last several regular seasons (and, in fairness, in last year's postseason), it's no secret that his performance does tend to plummet when the lights are the brightest. Perhaps someone forgot to inform him that Wednesday was a regular-season game and not the WBC final.

But despite a nightmare of a game from the best hitter on the planet, Judge's teammates picked up the slack, stringing together hits and take advantage of opportunities (4-for-11 with RISP) to push seven runs across the plate against a legitimate ace in Logan Webb. Non-Judge hitters struck out a reasonable eight times on the night, and they put up 13 baserunners and seven runs without the benefit of a single homer. It was, in short, everything that naysayers (including many of the team's own fans) said they couldn't do, despite leading the league in offense last season.

Those naysayers expressed plenty of displeasure over the winter, as Brian Cashman opted to more or less run back the exact same lineup from a team that got bounced in the ALDS in 2025. Of course, the first game of a 162-game marathon is unlikely to decide any team's postseason fate; still, something about this performance from the Yankees feels different to start the year. This was a differente sort of offensive display, one that showcases a new kind of upside that could make New York legitimate pennant favorites.

Yankees have breakout candidates galore around Aaron Judge

New York Yankees v. San Francisco Giants | Mary DeCicco/GettyImages

On paper, this Yankees offense looks practically identical to the version that we saw last October. But all those "running it back" memes elide the fact that there's real room for growth here, despite the fact that this lineup posted a 119 wRC+ that was a full six points above the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers last season. And that growth was on full display Wednesday night.

For starters, New York's third-base debacle at the start of 2025 resulted in a ton of plate appearances wasted on complete zeroes like DJ LeMahieu (now out of baseball) and Oswald Peraza (now with the Angels, so close enough). Ryan McMahon has his flaws as a hitter, but he's head and shoulders above where the bar was previously, and that alone makes a real difference.

Ben Rice (1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored on Wednesday) was one of the unluckier hitters in baseball last season, and now the first-base job is his to run with. Austin Wells (2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored) looked like a different man with the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic, and we know from 2024 that he has more to unlock at the plate. Giancarlo Stanton (2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored) almost certainly won't stay healthy all year, but he's healthy right now, and he remains a fearsome presence in the middle of a lineup as long as that remains the case. There's good reason to believe the Yankees could get more out of all three of those players than they did last year, and that's not even mentioning the possibility that Jazz Chisholm Jr. (1-for-3 with a run scored) puts it all together with the extra motivation of a contract year.

The Yankees didn't have to do much of anything in order to lock in an elite offense for the 2026 season. But as Wednesday's outburst showed, it's not hard to talk yourself into this year's unit being even better. And that's before we even get to Judge, who is bound to bounce back sooner rather than later. October feels like a long time away but when we get there, the very first game of the season should be the motivator to reflect on for the Yankees heading into the postseason.