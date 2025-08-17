Aaron Nola just made the Zack Wheeler injury exponentially worse for Phillies

It was revealed out of nowhere on Saturday that Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was going to be placed on the Injured List with a blood clot in his right upper extremity, near his shoulder. As unfortunate as Wheeler's injury was, the Phillies seemingly caught a small break as right when the right-hander was placed on the IL, another high-end starter, Aaron Nola, was set to return from a prolonged IL stint of his own.

Nola at his best might not be Wheeler, but he's undoubtedly an ace. Unfortunately, not only was Nola not an ace in his return, but he put together one of the worst outings of his career.

Nola allowed just one base runner in his first two innings against the Washington Nationals and struck out three of the seven batters he faced, but in the bottom of the third, things unraveled. Armed with a 6-0 lead entering the frame, Nola allowed seven straight base runners, the last of which was a game-tying RBI double off the bat of Jose Tena to tie the game. After Tena's hit, Nola was pulled.

Just disastrous. The Phillies were up 6-0 at the start of the third inning. Now, it’s 6-6 and Aaron Nola is being pulled. — Charlotte Varnes (@charlottevarnes) August 17, 2025

This was supposed to be a soft landing spot for Nola in his return. The Nationals have struggled mightily offensively, and had their best hitter, James Wood, on the bench. While Nola did look pretty good in his first two innings of work, the third inning was an unmitigated disaster. In total, the right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits and he walked a batter in just 2.1 innings of work. Tanner Banks was able to keep the game tied, but Nola turned what looked like a sure win into, well, who knows what?

