AJ Hinch makes Javy Baez vendetta clear in ahead of Tigers must-win Game 3

The Detroit Tigers blew a 15.5-game AL Central lead to the Cleveland Guardians in the regular season. Had the Tigers won the Central for the first time since 2014, perhaps that'd be an accomplishment they could hold their hats on should they lose in the AL Wild Card round to the Guards. Yet, that wasn't the case, and the Tigers are trying to avoid becoming the first team to lose in this postseason format after winning the first game in a Best-of-3 wild card format.

Two memorable chokejobs in one season would be a tough pill to swallow for the front office, roster and fanbase. Detroit made the ALDS last season after defeating the favored Houston Astros in this very spot. They entered the 2025 campaign with plenty of optimism. Should it end this way, Scott Harris and AJ Hinch would have to do some soul searching, and truly evaluate their long-term strategy moving forward (or at least one would hope).

However, Hinch and Harris hope it doesn't get to that point. Game 3 is an opportunity at unbridled success. Detroit would finally put these Guardians to bed, and emerge as the AL Central team best suited for postseason glory. The fanbase would forgive, albeit briefly, before a critical ALDS matchup against the Seattle Mariners. Unfortunately for Hinch, should he lose, this Game 3 lineup will be remembered for years to come.

Tigers Game 3 lineup has plenty of question marks

Detroit's Game 3 lineup is a bit confusing if you've watched the first two games of this series. Hinch moved the likes of Gleyber Torres and Wenceel Perez up in the order despite their struggles to end the regular season and in the first two games of this series. Hinch might know something we don't, but on paper, Torres (.125 postseason batting average) and Perez (without a hit in this series) make for a brutal top of the order.

Meanwhile, the Tigers most consistent hitter this postseason was only moved up to the No. 8 slot. Baez had hit ninth this entire series, but has four hits in seven at-bats against the Guardians in two games. Baez was miserable down the stretch, and even earned the title of Least Valuable Player this season per Jayson Stark of The Athletic because of it, but there's no denying his impact so far this postseason.

AJ Hinch chose the wrong time to stick to his guns with Javy Baez

Hinch was routinely praised Baez this season for his play in the field and timely hits. However, with the Tigers season on the line, he is saying one thing and letting his actions suggest another altogether. Baez is the Tigers highest-paid player. While his contract has mostly looked like a bad one since he signed in the 2021 offseason, he is finally starting to play the part.

If the Tigers are to go far this postseason – which would mean a win in Cleveland on Wednesday – they need Baez to be their x-factor. Hitting him eighth doesn't just deplete his potential to do just that, but it also limits his at-bats in a nine-inning game. It makes no sense, especially considering just how poorly the top of the lineup has hit to date.