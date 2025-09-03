AJ Preller and the perils of going all-in at the trade deadline

The San Diego Padres were one of a few teams that went big at this year's trade deadline, pushing all their chips in to upgrade their big-league roster in anticipation of a World Series push. Their biggest move was the trade to acquire Mason Miller and J.P. Sears from The Athletics, but they also landed Freddy Fermin, Ramon Laureano, Ryan O'Hearn and Nestor Cortes in separate deals. So far, that strategy has helped them come closer in the National League West and even given them a chance to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One move that they made last year was the trade to acquire Jason Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays. That move has worked out quite well for them overall: He is 8-4 this season with a 1.93 ERA and was an All-Star for the first time in his career.

However, the righty ruptured his quad muscle on Monday night in a game against the Baltimore Orioles. He is now out for the season, proof positive that sometimes, going big at the trade deadline isn't always the best strategy.

Jason Adam injury could hamper Padres, sheds light on more conservative approach by GMs

The Padres gave up a lot of prospects last year at the deadline when they went after Adam, and the move has worked out quite well. However, sometimes, it is worth wondering if it's worth going all-in at the trade deadline for certain pieces.

With Adam out for the season after undergoing surgery on his quad, the Padres could be in some big trouble, and it could hamper them as they try to chase down the Dodgers in the NL West. The bullpen just took a major hit with Adam going down for the year, and while the Padres still have Miller, Jeremiah Estrada and Robert Suarez, it's fair to note that the late-inning equation now has a completely different look with Adam no longer in the fold. San Diego's thin rotation needed all the help it can get; now, the bridge from the fourth or fifth inning to the ninth looks a lot shakier, and that could spell trouble come October.

So, it will be interesting to see how the Padres navigate the rest of the season and how this will ultimately affect them as they try to take the top spot in the division from the Dodgers. But this definitely paints the more conservative approach some GMs take in a different light. Some would rather hold onto their top prospects while trying to balance the present with the future, and sometimes, that can be the best approach.

Will this change Preller's approach in the future? Probably not, but there is merit to being more cautious at the deadline, just as there is merit to pushing the chips.