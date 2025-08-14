AL West standings by remaining strength of schedule: Astros find an unlikely edge

Heading into the 2025 MLB season, there were reasons to believe that the AL West was going to be one of the most competitive divisions in the sport. Arguments could be made for the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers to win the division outright, and while the same could not be said for the Los Angeles Angels or the Athletics, they both looked to be improved.

Well, the Athletics certainly haven't improved as hoped, and the good teams in the division have had their share of ups and downs, but for the most part, things are playing out as expected. The Mariners trail the first-place Astros by just 1.0 game, and while the Rangers are 7.5 games back, they shouldn't be counted out with their elite starting rotation.

Ultimately, the winner of this division will be decided based on who plays well down the stretch. The Mariners have been the league's hottest team since the trade deadline, but the Astros seem to always come through in the clutch and have been leading the division for most of the year. A look at the remaining strength of schedules in the AL West might give insight regarding which team is best suited to win the AL West.

Team Strength of Schedule Games Remaining Overall Record Texas Rangers .521 40 61-61 Athletics .512 39 54-69 Los Angeles Angels .504 41 59-62 Seattle Mariners .493 41 67-54 Houston Astros .480 41 68-53

1. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers hope to make an unlikely run to an AL West title, but the odds are certainly not in their favor given the hole they've dug and the fact that they have the hardest remaining stength of schedule in the division. The Rangers feel like a scary World Series darkhorse thanks to their elite rotation, improved bullpen and proven lineup with postseason pedigree, but it's hard to expect them to win the division under the circumstances they're given.

2. Athletics

The Athletics don't have much to play for, but have a chance to play spoiler. With three games against the Astros, Mariners and Rangers, the A's have a chance to impact who wins the AL West even if they aren't the ones popping champagne.

3. Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels inexplicably decided to stand pat at the trade deadline, and while they were able to sweep the Los Angeles Dodgers, their odds of making the playoffs are incredibly slim. Their remaining schedule only makes their path tougher. With 14 games to be played against the top three teams in the division, seven of which come against the Astros, the Halos could play spoiler, at the very least, much like the A's.

4. Seattle Mariners

It's only fitting that the two best teams in the AL West have the easiest schedules in the division down the stretch. The Seattle Mariners lost a game on Tuesday, but they've won nine of their first 11 games since winning the deadline and have as well-rounded of a team as any in the sport. They've done a great job taking advantage of subpar competition in this recent hot stretch, and if they can continue to do so, overtaking the Astros and winning the AL West for the first time in over two decades feels likely.

5. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros needed this break. They've been as beaten up as any team in the league on the injury front, making the season they've had thus far that much more impressive. The Mariners feel like the more talented team right now, and Seattle is certainly playing with more confidence, but with MLB's fourth-easiest schedule down the stretch, the Astros were handed a gift by the baseball gods. It's up to them to take advantage of it. Doing so might be the only way they can fend off the M's.