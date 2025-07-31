MLB trade grades: Rangers send a loud message to AL West rivals with rotation upgrade

Texas Rangers fans hoped to see Chris Young aggressively pursue another World Series given the team's strong play of late, but for much of trade deadline day, it looked as if the Rangers were going to underwhelm. Well, not only did they add an elite left-handed reliever, Danny Coulombe, to a bullpen that needed a boost, they've landed arguably the best rental starting pitcher on the market in Merrill Kelly, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: The Texas Rangers are acquiring right-hander Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

Kelly isn't as flashy as his teammate, Zac Gallen, or even Dylan Cease, but he's in the midst of a career year, posting a 3.22 ERA in 22 starts and 128.2 innings of work for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. Kelly had always been a reliable mid-rotation arm, and has only leveled up this year. Adding him to a rotation already including Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Mahle (when healthy) is outstanding, and makes the Rangers tough to beat in October if they can get to the postseason.

As for the Diamondbacks, it stinks to lose a pitcher of Kelly's caliber, but with his expiring contract status, a deal was always likely for the team that's given up on its season. A return has not yet been revealed, but even with Kelly's contract expiring in a couple of months, it should be a solid one for Arizona.

