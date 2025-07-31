Best landing spots for other D-backs trade assets after Eugenio Suarez deal

At long last, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded Eugenio Suarez away to the Seattle Mariners. The return they received can be classified as underwhelming, but still - getting decent value for a player who is likely going to depart in free agency is good business for a team that isn't going to make the postseason in 2025.

Suarez is the biggest trade chip the Diamondbacks are realistically going to make available, but they have several other intriguing players they will likely part with as they continue their sell-off. Here's a list of the three biggest and their likely suitor.

3. Shelby Miller - Toronto Blue Jays

There have been a slew of big-name relievers dealt at this year's deadline, allowing Shelby Miller's name to fly under the radar. While he isn't as good as the likes of Mason Miller, Jhoan Duran or Ryan Helsley, Miller can absolutely be a big addition for a contender.

The right-hander is in the midst of arguably his best season, posting a 1.98 ERA in 37 appearances and 36.1 innings of work. He's held the opposition to a .190 batting average (albeit with a low BAbip) and has struck out over a batter an inning while not walking too many. He's done this while pitching mostly in high-leverage, and has even recorded 10 saves and eight holds overall.

It's hard to predict where Miller will end up, as a reliever on an expiring contract can end up just about anywhere. I'm going to guess he ends up with the Toronto Blue Jays. They've already acquired Seranthony Dominguez, but could still use another setup man to pitch in front of Jeff Hoffman. Miller fits the bill, and should come at a relatively affordable cost, which helps after they traded for Shane Bieber.

2. Zac Gallen - New York Mets

Zac Gallen picked the worst time to pitch the worst baseball of his career, as he's set to hit free agency after the year. He has a 5.60 ERA in 22 appearances and 127 innings of work, and nothing about how he's pitched suggests he's in for a major second-half turnaround. If he's traded.

If a contender trades for him, it's because they're willing to take a risk that he finds a way to turn it around. With that being said, why not the New York Mets? They've had a knack for getting the most out of pitchers in the David Stearns era, and have loaded up their bullpen at the deadline.

The Mets need a pitcher they can trust to start a playoff game alongside Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea and David Peterson. When right, Gallen is not only that, but he can start a potential Game 1. The upside is there, and if he struggles, the Mets can use Clay Holmes in that role, or promote one of their several high-end pitching prospects. It's a risk, but the Mets are one of the few teams that can conceivably afford to take that chance.

1. Merrill Kelly - Boston Red Sox

Gallen gets most of the attention, but Merrill Kelly is the best pitcher the Diamondbacks have to offer at this year's deadline. Not only does he have a rock-solid track record, but he's pitching as well as he ever has, posting a 3.22 ERA in 22 starts and 128.2 innings of work. In fact, if you remove one brutal start in which he allowed nine runs in 3.2 innings, he has a sub-3.00 ERA on the year. He's been that good.

Kelly isn't flashy, but he might be the most reliable starting pitcher moved when all is said and done. He can help any contender in a big way, and perhaps no contender needs a boost in the rotation more than the Boston Red Sox. Garrett Crochet is a bonafide ace, but who would start a potential Game 2? No offense to guys like Brayan Bello and Garrett Crochet, but Kelly is a clear upgrade, and an ideal fit.

The Red Sox have said they're buyers even after trading Rafael Devers away, but haven't really acted like it yet. Acquiring Kelly gives them their best chance of going on a deep run. Craig Breslow has to do something, right?