MLB trade grade: Mariners win Eugenio Suarez sweepstakes with blockbuster deadline move

Having MLB’s home run leader wasn’t enough for the Seattle Mariners, they needed another power bat to ensure a playoff run this fall. The Mariners made a blockbuster move for Eugenio Suarez, the consensus top trade target this deadline, Wednesday night, adding one of the top home run hitters this season in the lineup with Cal Raleigh, who has the most home runs this season.

The Mariners made it clear they aren’t just going all in, they’re trying to win the World Series. There was a lot of talk about where Suarez would land and if he’d even be made available at the deadline. With the Arizona Diamondbacks essentially out of contention for the postseason, it made sense they parted ways with Suarez.

While the Mariners did get a massive pick up, Suarez did take a fastball to the hand on Monday and he was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup, but returned on Wednesday. As part of the deal, the Mariners sent Tyler Locklear and two pitching prospects.

Mariners trade grade: A

Arizona Diamondbacks: B

Arizona Diamondbacks get prospect haul in Eugenio Suarez deal with Seattle Mariners

The Diamondbacks got exactly what they needed to in a deal with Suarez. He was always going to yield a solid return based on how he’s played this season. Getting Locklear was a bonus for the Diamondbacks. Locklear was just called up by the Mariners and it looked like they were turning to one of their own instead of dealing him.

A little more than 24 hours after calling him up, he’s on a new team. As for the Mariners, they did exactly what they needed to as well in making sure they didn’t let a player of Suarez’s caliber slip through the cracks. Suarez was atop quite a few teams’ list. Seattle probably made a lot of teams mad by getting the deal done first.

The Mariners get a high grade for this deal not just because they landed the best trade target this season, but because they pulled the trigger and didn’t hesitate to move off a prospect that could turn into a star. Locklear had gotten a lot of attention and that could have caused the Mariners to second guess themselves.

But they made the move and brought in one of the best hitters this season. Now with Suarez off the board, the question becomes who makes the next big move?