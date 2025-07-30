Ranking the final four suitors for Eugenio Suárez as the trade deadline nears

The MLB trade deadline is less than 30 hours away, but the hot stove has been fairly quiet. Well, things might finally be heating up, as according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the market for the best position player on the market, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, is developing.

The market for Eugenio Suárez is beginning to shape up with less than 30 hours until the Trade Deadline. Per sources, the Mariners, Cubs, Tigers and Phillies are considered the primary teams in the race for the All-Star third baseman. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2025

Feinsand lists four "primary teams" heavily involved in the race for Suárez. There's always a chance that a team comes from out of nowhere and ends up acquiring Suárez, but until that happens, it's fair to assume the slugging third baseman will end up with one of the four teams Feinsand lists.

While any of those four are realistic landing spots, some stick out as more likely than others. Here's a ranking of those teams, from the least likely to acquire Suárez to the most.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the Discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

4. Chicago Cubs

If this list were made a week or two ago, the Chicago Cubs would've likely been higher on this list. However, since the All-Star break, Matt Shaw has looked as good as he ever has, recording 13 hits in 35 at-bats (.371 batting average), with seven extra-base hits, four of which have left the yard. It's a small sample, for sure, but do the Cubs really want to acquire his replacement right as he's getting going at the MLB level?

They might want to, and should do so at the right price, but is it really a necessity? I mean, even with Shaw being a relative non-factor for most of the year and with Suárez playing in Arizona, the Cubs are second in the majors in runs scored. Adding Suárez would make their lineup better, obviously, but their lineup is elite regardless.

The Cubs need pitching help, particularly in their rotation, and Shaw is a far better defender and base runner than Suárez. It makes a lot more sense for the Cubs to focus solely on adding pitching and ride with the hot hitter with a better glove at the hot corner.

3. Philadelphia Phillies

On the surface, the Philadelphia Phillies make a lot of sense for Eugenio Suárez. Kyle Schwarber is one of the game's best sluggers, but he's Philadelphia's only position player with more than 15 home runs. Bryce Harper would fit that bill too if he were healthy all season, but that's it. This team lacks thump for the most part, and Suárez would add lots of it.

This ultimately comes down to positioning. Alec Bohm is out with a rib fracture, but he's expected to be back in mid-August. How would the Phillies line things up then? Would Bohm move to first base, with Harper moving back out to the outfield? Would they DH Suárez and use Schwarber in the field? The Phillies are already a subpar defensive team, and adding Suárez would only make things more complicated on that end.

Suárez makes sense even with the defensive questions, but with the Phillies needing outfield and bullpen help, it feels like their focus will be elsewhere, allowing Suárez to end up with another team.

2. Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners already made a big trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, acquiring Josh Naylor, and they have a rich recent history of trading with the D-Backs. It would not be shocking to see them trade with the Diamondbacks again for a player they've already rostered in the past in Suárez.

A hitter isn't as big of a need for Seattle now with Naylor in the mix, but while Ben Williamson is a solid defender, he has a .604 OPS as the team's primary third baseman. Suárez is not as good a defender, but the offensive upgrade outweighs the defensive downgrade. Adding Suárez to an already solid lineup, pairing him with an elite pitching staff, might make the Mariners the favorites to win the AL Pennant.

The only question I have is will the Mariners make another trade for a high-priced veteran? They managed to get Naylor for an affordable price, but didn't get him for free by any means. Suárez will cost a lot more. There's a chance Seattle will part with a ton of prospect capital for just a couple of months of these players. Doing that and not winning the World Series soon after would sting. I think the Mariners should do it, but I have the slightest bit of hesitancy that they will.

1. Detroit Tigers

Why shouldn't Eugenio Suárez end up with the Detroit Tigers? The Tigers are one of the best teams in the sport, they could use another big right-handed bat, they have as good a farm system as any other team in the league, and Suárez has even expressed an eagerness to come back to Detroit, where he started his career. Oh yeah, Suárez's Diamondbacks are in Detroit right now. He should not leave the city without the likes of Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter alongside him.

The Tigers have snapped out of their funk by winning each of their last three games by a 27-7 margin, and they have the largest division lead in the sport. The Tigers should be trying to win it all right now, and a lineup consisting of Colt Keith, Gleyber Torres, Greene, Suárez, Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson should go a long way.

The Tigers can acquire Suárez and still have one of the best farm systems in the game. Considering their record, their need for another big bat, and the assets they have, there's no reason he shouldn't be a Tiger within the next 30 hours.