MLB trade grade: Rangers try to keep pace in AL West arms race with crucial bullpen add

After winning nine of their first 12 games after the All-Star break, the Texas Rangers improved their record to 57-52 overall, a mark good enough in a weak American League to be trade deadline buyers. After being mostly inactive around deadline day, the Rangers finally broke through with a move, acquiring Danny Coulombe in a deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Texas Rangers are acquiring left-hander Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2025

Is this as splashy as the deals that involved relievers like Mason Miller, Jhoan Duran or David Bednar? Of course not. It does, however, plug a major hole, and make a darkhorse World Series contender better. Texas needed a reliever, and Coulombe is just that, and a really good one at that.

The return is not yet known, but even with Coulombe in the midst of an awesome season, the fact that he's a 35-year-old on an expiring contract limits the return to an extent.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Rangers acquire bullpen arm they desperately needed with Danny Coulombe addition

Coulombe has been a reliable left-handed reliever for the better part of his 11-year career, and this season has arguably been his best. In 40 appearances, Coulombe has posted a 1.16 ERA in 31 innings of work. He's allowed a total of four runs on 21 hits and has struck out 31 batters.

He doesn't throw particularly hard, but who cares? All this man does is get outs, and he does so against both lefties and righties. Both lefties and righties have a sub-.500 OPS against Coulombe this season, and, oh yeah, he has not given up a single home run all year. That'll play!

The Rangers desperately needed an arm like this, and can now plug Coulombe into the late-innings alongside Robert Garcia, Shawn Armstrong and Chris Martin (when healthy).

Rangers trade grade: A

Twins trade grade: Incomplete without return

This story will be updated.