Albert Pujols and the announcers we want to see on NBC’s 2026 MLB coverage

Major League Baseball is returning to NBC next season, though things will look far different in 2026 than they did when the network last had broadcast rights in 1999. Ideally, NBC will offer fans the national baseball coverage that ESPN strayed away from as it moved deeper into discussing LeBron James, the Dallas Cowboys, and whether LeBron James would eventually play for the Dallas Cowboys.

However, NBC still has some key decisions to make, beginning with its lead baseball crew. We still don’t know who will serve as the play-by-play voice on 'Sunday Night Baseball,' nor do we know which analyst — or, possibly, analysts — will join them. That’s where we come in, though. Could a future Hall of Famer join their ranks?

Play-by-play announcers

Adam Amin

Amin has been a busy bee over the last decade-plus, and he’s no stranger to baseball. Not only has he called MLB games on Fox dating back to 2020, but Amin also hosted 'Baseball Tonight' episodes on ESPN. Amin is one of those broadcasters whose name you may not instantly recognize, but you’ve certainly heard his voice before.

Sports fans recently saw just how dedicated Amin is to his craft. Amin served as the play-by-play announcer during the Seattle Mariners’ 15-inning victory over the Seattle Mariners in Game 5 of the ALDS. Roughly 36 hours later, Amin was in Charlotte, N.C., calling the Carolina Panthers’ comeback win against the Dallas Cowboys. If NBC has a chance to pry Amin away from Fox, they’d be wise to do so.

Jon Miller

Former Sunday Night Baseball play-by-play man Jon Miller on the NBC Sports Bay Area call for the Giants-Yankees game.



This one is admittedly a long shot, especially after Miller turned 74 in October. Miller spent two decades as ESPN’s 'Sunday Night Baseball' play-by-play announcer, and a generation of sports gamers grew up listening to him and Cincinnati Reds legend Joe Morgan (who also worked with Miller on ESPN) in the 'MLB 2K' series. As of November 2025, Miller — who still calls San Francisco Giants games — has not indicated that he plans to retire anytime soon.

Miller worked for NBC in the late 1980s as a backup play-by-play announcer, and he’s called multiple Giants games on Peacock in recent years. Personally, we’d love to see NBC make a play for Miller. He still brings personality to broadcasts without it feeling forced or unnecessary. In a way, Miller is a throwback to a much simpler time.

Rich Waltz

The Miami Marlins have done plenty of questionable things over their 30-plus years of existence, but few moves seemingly incurred more wrath than the club’s decision to part ways with Walz after the 2017 season. Walz was a master at making fans want to sit through losing seasons if it meant hearing him on the Fox Sports Florida feed. If you don’t believe us, just listen to how excited Walz got when All-Star second baseman Dan Uggla would hit homers.

happy birthday to Dan Uggla, whose name is Dan Ugglahttps://t.co/4Kjhuz9HV1 pic.twitter.com/BYRaqzgDHz — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 11, 2021

Maybe the reason that the Marlins regularly drew so few fans is that they were all at home enjoying Walz’s commentary. What will baseball fans say when they’re asked who NBC hired as the “Sunday Night Baseball” play-by-play voice?

“His name is Rich Walz!”

As a wise space wizard once said, “All too easy.”

Color commentators

Albert Pujols

Pujols is one of several former players on this list who, while he lacks color commentator experience, have at least worked in a studio analyst role. MLB Network wisely brought Pujols on board in 2023, and he’s looked comfortable when breaking down hitting.

On the one hand, Pujols is an instantly recognizable name, and his hiring would prove that NBC is taking its baseball coverage seriously. A common complaint from baseball fans regarding games on Roku and Apple was the lack of star power, both in terms of play-by-play voices and the color commentators. If NBC wants to win over fans, Pujols sounds like an excellent place to start.

Curtis Granderson

Granderson unsurprisingly became a mainstay on Turner’s MLB coverage when his playing days ended. The three-time All-Star was always charming and personable, and that carried over into his time as a studio analyst at TNT. Additionally, Granderson has long been celebrated as an excellent ambassador for baseball, having won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award four times for his off-field work.

Does all of that guarantee that Granderson would make an excellent color commentator? Not necessarily. With that said, we’d be open to taking our chances with Granderson and seeing how he fares in the booth. His smile and friendly personality already translated well from the field to the studio. What’s stopping him from thriving as an announcer?

Dan Plesac

The 63-year-old Plesac has worked in baseball media for over 20 years, doing everything from pre- and postgame duties to calling the international feed for the World Series and All-Star Game. While Plesac might not be the most recognizable name the way that Pujols or Granderson are, his experience alone makes him an excellent candidate for NBC to chase for its 'Sunday Night Baseball' coverage.

More than anything, NBC needs credible analysts who aren’t afraid to break down the action in front of them; while that sounds obvious, think about how many color commentators (Tony Romo) spend an entire game defending certain players (Tony Romo) and making the broadcast about themselves (Tony Romo) rather than trying to educate the viewer. Plesac checks every box that NBC should have.

Joe Girardi

"When a guy doesn't pitch for 17 days, you preferably try to give him a little bit of a softer landing. But you can't afford to because of the score of the game tonight."



Joe Girardi on Luke Weaver returning from injury.



Seconds later, Weaver allowed a home run. pic.twitter.com/QYa9NbRv2F — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 21, 2025

Not only is Girardi a World Series-winning player and manager, but he’s no stranger to television. Girardi has had three different stints with the YES Network as an analyst calling New York Yankees games, and he also called Chicago Cubs games for the Marquee Sports Network. Say whatever you want about Girardi as a manager, and we’re sure that Yankees fans still remember his infamous binder, but there’s no denying that Girardi is an intelligent, well-spoken baseball mind.

Part of what hurt ESPN’s 'Sunday Night Baseball' coverage in its final years was a lack of vision. ESPN kept things extremely safe and neutral, and while we’re not saying that games should sound like a 'First Take' segment, we do believe that objectivity is needed. Girardi has brought that to Yankees games dating back to his first stint at YES in 2004, and we’re confident he’d do the same at NBC.

John Flaherty

Sticking with former Yankees catchers, Flaherty recently confirmed that he was parting ways with YES after 20 seasons. Flaherty, whose most memorable baseball moment was a walk-off hit on the night Derek Jeter dove into the stands in July 2004, is another experienced color commentator with a lifetime of baseball knowledge.

Flaherty would work as either a color commentator or a studio analyst, having done both at YES. If it sounds like we’re loading up on former Yankees players, we have a challenge for you next season. Pay attention to how many networks, whether it’s MLB Network and Fox or a local station, have an ex-Yankee in some capacity. There's a reason for that.

Kevin Millar

Kevin Millar: "Duvall's going deep."

Next Pitch:pic.twitter.com/V8dtRkHPH6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 22, 2023

Miller has worked Boston Red Sox games on NESN in recent years, and he’s long been a favorite on MLB Network. This would be an excellent hire for NBC, and we get the sense that plenty of baseball listeners would agree.

If you’re unfamiliar with Millar, we suggest getting caught up and checking out his full body of work, whether it’s golf tips or hitting sessions. What makes Millar stand out among current broadcasters, regardless of the sport, is how comfortable he is in his own shoes. You’ve never seen, and likely will never see, Millar try to conform to what people believe an analyst should be. NBC needs more of that.