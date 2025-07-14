Alex Bregman determined to use all of his leverage after winning Rafael Devers war

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman has been through the wringer since signing in Beantown this past winter. Bregman took a deal below what he and agent Scott Boras thought he was worth to sign in Boston, but there's always been a catch in his favor. Bregman can and will get paid again this winter, and at his current pace he'll make more money this time around. This comes after the Red Sox shockingly traded Rafael Devers elsewhere, making Bregman the everyday third baseman in the process.

To his credit, Bregman did not sign with the intent of stealing Devers job. However, when the Red Sox front office assessed the situation, it became obvious that Boston was a better defensive team with Bregman at third base. Enough poking and prodding forced Devers out, as he didn't want to DH or play first base for the Red Sox. While most pundits wrote Boston off after such a dramatic clubhouse shift, the Red Sox have won 10 straight games heading into the All-Star Break, and hold a Wild Card spot. This gives someone like Bregman even more leverage. Everywhere he goes, he wins, even when he's on the bench.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Alex Bregman has leverage on the Red Sox

Bregman is expected to return shortly, but even in his absence rumors are swirling about a looming extension. MLB Insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Monday.

"The Red Sox and Alex Bregman haven't yet spoken about an extension," Jon Heymanreported for the New York Post. "It's rare a star of Bregman's stature signs within months of unfettered (no qualifying offer attached) free agency. But there's some chance, as both sides wouldn't mind getting something done."

Bregman wants to re-sign in Boston when his value is highest, as he sat through a painful free agency process last time around in large part thanks to Scott Boras. If he can take a slight discount to his peak value now, but guarantee his future at a historic franchise that wants to win, then why not do it?

Do the Red Sox have $200 million to spend on Alex Bregman?

Still, it'll cost the Red Sox. Bregman signed in Boston to play for a winner that had star power like Devers on the roster. While the Sox have plenty of young talent in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and more, their future is unpredictable. Money can make all of that uncertainty go away.

"The belief here is that with Bregman's great start a deal would likely have to be around $184M (what he offered to sign with the Tigers), or perhaps even $200M," Heyman added.

$200 million is a lot of money, but little more than a drop in the bucket for John Henry and Fenway Sports Group. The problem from Craig Breslow's perspective may be the longevity of said deal, which was a holdup for Bregman last winter as well. Bregman is already 31 years old and is coming off an injury this season. Can the Red Sox really trust him to stay healthy long term?

After losing Devers, the Red Sox may not have a choice.