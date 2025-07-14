Red Sox winning streak has fans already declaring victory over Rafael Devers

Soon after the Rafael Devers trade was finalized, it felt as if Boston Red Sox fans who were frustrated with the deal were proven right. The team lost seven of its first ten games without Devers, and struggled mightily offensively in a vast majority of those contests. Well, it took a bit of time for the Red Sox to get going, but after completing a sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, they've now won 10 in a row and are MLB's hottest team. This is leading Red Sox fans to already declare victory in the Devers trade.

It's hard to get on Red Sox fans who were pessimistic when the deal happened. It truly felt as if the team had given up on 2025 by trading its best hitter. With this 10-game winning streak, though, the Red Sox are now in a postseason spot and sit just 3.0 games back of the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Things are obviously exciting for Red Sox fans right now, especially given how things are going for Devers and his new team, and they've taken to X to apologize to chief baseball officer Craig Breslow in record time.

Red Sox fans come out in full force to issue Craig Breslow an apology after Devers-less winning streak

9 in a row. The streets are saying Craig Breslow is the best GM in baseball. pic.twitter.com/Eh7PnBwy63 — Dan Meehan (@DannyBigMeech) July 12, 2025

Do Red Sox fans officially owe Craig Breslow an apology?? pic.twitter.com/FhB33paGbf — Erica Jones (@Erica_Joness) July 13, 2025

The Red Sox have won nine straight. Might Craig Breslow have been right when he said after the Rafael Devers trade, “I do think there’s a real chance that at the end of the season, we’re looking back and we’ve won more games than we otherwise would’ve.” pic.twitter.com/Z0wyHzSDPl — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 13, 2025

Are the Red Sox winning because they traded Devers? I won't go that far, but it certainly is eye-opening to see how much success they're having without their former superstar.

As a former coach I would like to compliment Boston GM Craig Breslow & manager Alex Cora for not taking Devers crap trading him & playing thier young prospects & reeling off 10 straight wins TEAM IS ALWAYS FIRST — Perry L. Schneider (@perryfbcoach) July 13, 2025

Regardless of how things go, the Red Sox do deserve credit for pulling off a deal most franchises would be too afraid to make. They took on a ton of heat for trading Devers, but they might've been in the right.

Breslow certainly has to feel good about how things are going for his squad right now.

Red Sox fans are thrilled right now, and they should be. The team is playing with house money at the moment, and has all but forced Breslow to be a trade deadline buyer. While it's important to note that six of their 10 straight wins have come against two of the worst teams in the Majors in the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies, the Red Sox still deserve credit for taking advantage of the soft spot in their schedule they were gifted.

Overall, the Red Sox playing as well as they have, combined with Devers having a sub-.700 OPS in San Francisco and the Giants playing some uninspiring baseball, makes this seem like a home run for Boston. There's obviously a lot more time to go before coming to any firm conclusions, but if there was any year for the Giants to "win" this trade, it was this one. The deal doing a complete 180 before the Red Sox have even gotten much of a return on investment is the best-case scenario for Boston fans.