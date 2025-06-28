We’ll win more games”: Craig Breslow’s Devers quote is aging terribly

Craig Breslow wanted to make himself feel good about trading Rafael Devers amid Boston’s recent skid since the slugger was sent to the San Francisco Giants. He vowed that this team would be better with the Devers distraction off the roster. Talk is cheap though, the Red Sox are doing the exact opposite of winning since Devers was traded.

“I do think there’s a real chance that at the end of the season, we’re looking back and we’ve won more games than we otherwise would’ve,” Breslow said, per ESPN MLB reporter, Jeff Passan.

Yeah this aged like milk. The Red Sox have won just three games since trading Devers and have lost the last six games. They’ve scored more than five runs just once since Devers left the team as well, a 7-5 win against Devers’ new team. The worst part? The Red Sox have the lowest OPS in MLB since the trade.

Breslow thought Devers was more of a distraction than anything and felt the friction between the two was irreparable. It turns out, he should have just learned how to work with Devers without liking him because Breslow is continuing to run this team into the ground. Without Devers, this team has an even larger void on offense and it’s starting to boil over.

Boston Red Sox fans rightfully mad about Craig Breslow’s terrible quote after trading Devers

We need to have a serious conversation about boycotting home games. This is an embarrassment, and Breslow is lying through his teeth every time he addresses the fan base. The same guy who said Boston got better by trading Devers. — FreeYoshida (@j_ralph1028) June 28, 2025

This is the sentiment of every Red Sox fan, understandably. If we're being honest, this all started when the team yanked third base responsibilities from him and moved him to DH for Alex Bregman. Breslow can't be mad Devers didn't want to go back into the field because Breslow chose to replace Devers rather than get insurance at first base.

I get Breslow wanted to instill faith in the fan base that this move was for the better. But Breslow's the only delusional one to think this was the best move for either Devers or the team.

Craig Breslow traded away Rafael Devers and really told us the Red Sox would win more games without him 😭😭😭



6 straight losses and we’re lucky to score a couple runs every night. Insane. — Bobby Valentino (@BobValentino_) June 28, 2025

This right here is the biggest problem. Breslow and Devers' feud cut out the only productive offensive piece in this lineup. The fact that the offense has been miserable since Devers was traded and essentially isn't winning, it makes you wonder what Brelsow saw the silver lining in the trade was.

In all but three games since Devers' move out west, the Red Sox haven't score more than two runs and have been shut out twice during that same period. This is a team that needs offense. The solution to that isn't trading away your best offensive player.

Breslow and this Red Sox organization put faith in their young core of Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell. They're not ready to carry the offensive load yet. I don't discredit the organization for doing that, I fault them for jumping the gun on the player that was solely providing the offense.

Reminder: Craig Breslow willingly said the Red Sox are a better team without Rafael Devers. — Fire Craig Breslow - Gonzo 💣 (@CaniacBombs) June 27, 2025

The fact that Breslow willingly said this before they even had a chance to either succeed or fail post Devers trade is why the fan base should be irate. Breslow wanted to make the fan base feel better about the move and all it did was alienate himself.