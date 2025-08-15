Alex Bregman just gave Red Sox even more reason to believe he's staying in Boston

The Boston Red Sox biggest move last offseason was the signing of Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract. That deal includes opt-out clauses after each of the first two years. He has helped the Red Sox surge back into contention after a slow start and has even given the team life since they traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

Bregman has flourished in Boston and seems to be embracing the city with open arms. Boston has also embraced him, with Sam Adams creating a new limited-edition beer called "Bregman's Beer."

But even if Bregman opts out at the end of the year, there is reason for Red Sox fans to believe that he will be back in 2026. Bregman's latest comments seem to indicate that he wants to be back.

"Talking with [Alex Cora] before I signed, he did a good job of telling me about Boston," Bregman said. "Since I’ve been here, my wife and I have loved every second of it. I feel like we were expecting to love it, but we have loved it even more."

Alex Bregman's comments indicate he wants to stay in Boston

Bregman has performed well this season with the Red Sox. The 31-year-old third baseman is hitting .299/.379/.542 with 16 home runs, 50 RBI, a 3.7 WAR, a .921 OPS and a 153 OPS+. He is a three-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, former Silver Slugger and former Gold Glove winner.

He has even managed to produce solid numbers this season despite a long stint on the injured list. But it's clear that Bregman is happy in Boston, and his comment do indicate that he is at the very least interesting in remaining with the Red Sox past the 2025 season.

That may not stop him from opting out and testing the waters of free agency one more time in hopes of receiving a long-term contract, but Boston has money to spend, and they could certainly afford to bring him back on a longer-term deal.

He also could choose to opt in and remain with Boston that way. But Bregman clearly has nothing bad to say about Boston and enjoys being part of the Red Sox organization. Given that, it wouldn't be surprise to see him remain in Boston for at least the 2026 season.

It will be interesting to see how the offseason plays out and what he'll decide to do.