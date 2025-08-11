Alex Bregman just convinced every Red Sox fan he's staying in Boston

Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, but considering he's in the midst of his best offensive season since being the runner-up to Mike Trout for American League MVP in 2019, the third baseman is certainly eyeing free agency following the 2025 season. Bregman can opt out after earning a healthy $35 million salary from the Red Sox this year and cash in on a new free-agent deal, but fans are now convinced more than ever before that Bregman will be staying in Boston no matter what.

Alex Bregman partners with Samuel Adams brewery

The Red Sox star and Boston's Samuel Adams brewery have partnered together and are releasing a new beer this week. The official roll out was announced on Monday, while "Bregman's Beer" will be launched on Thursday at the Samuel Adams Downtown Boston Taproom.

Samuel Adams has collaborated with other prominent Boston athletes, most recently with Boston Bruins favorite Brad Marchand, who was traded to the Florida Panthers this past season. Back in 2024, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White and Samuel Adams partnered together after he won a title with the Celtics and signed an extension to stay in Boston. Could that be in Bregman's future?

The new beer with Samuel Adams definitely has Red Sox fans thinking that Bregman won't be going anywhere.

Most Boston commercial to ever exist.



Bregman shuts down contract talks until offseason

One way or another you know that Scott Boras is going to get Bregman a big payday, but Red Sox fans are going to have to wait until the offseason to find out if Bregman will be back in 2026. Boras likes to float the idea of contract extensions for his star clients, but it's rare that those ever come to fruition. In a recent interview in the Boston Globe, Bregman made it clear that he's not interested in discussing a contract until the 2025 season comes to a close.

“Obviously, we’re open to talking [when the season is over],” Bregman told the Globe. “But for the next few months, I’m just really focused on the baseball. I’m just focused on trying to do what I can to help this team win and get into the playoffs. I feel like that’s where my head and mind need to be.”

The 31-year-old third baseman has been a perfect match with the Red Sox this season, as Bregman has returned to being an elite hitter. It's not like Bregman is only taking advantage of the Green Monster, either, as the right-handed batter is slashing .317/.379/.576 in 35 away games this year.

Overall in 2025, Bregman has posted a 148 wRC+, which currently represents a 30 percent improvement in offensive production from 2024. The only blemish for Bregman during his first season in Boston was a quad strain that sidelined the two-time World Series champion for almost seven weeks. Despite the injury, Bregman has been able to sustain his production at the plate and is now slashing .298/.380/.531 with 14 homers in 313 plate appearances.

The Red Sox, who were criticized for their lackluster performance at the trade deadline, definitely earned favor among the fan base after the Roman Anthony extension. Comments from Bregman on the Anthony contract also have fans in Boston dreaming of another big move.

There's no doubt that Bregman will test free agency, especially if he continues at this clip for the remainder of the season. But maybe Bregman's new collab with Samuel Adams is just the first taste of what's to come for Red Sox fans.