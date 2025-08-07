Alex Bregman's Roman Anthony comments have fans dreaming of Red Sox' next move

The Boston Red Sox recently gave Roman Anthony an eight-year, $130 million contract extension. It's the second big extension they've given out this year: They also signed second baseman Kristian Campbell to a long-term contract earlier this season, though that move hasn't panned out just yet.

Anthony was Boston's top prospect before being called up, and he has performed quite well lately. He is hitting .276/.392.417 with two home runs, 19 RBI, a 1.8 WAR and an .809 OPS so far in his rookie season. And it seems like one of his most decorated teammates, Alex Bregman, has taken notice.

"I’m super happy that he’s happy. Being here long-term and being able to be here and even at his age be a leader of this franchise, he’s an unbelievable player and so mature and I’m happy for him," Bregman said.

However, these comments are likely making Red Sox fans want an extension for Bregman even more.

Alex Bregman comments should make Red Sox fans want extension even more

Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with Boston prior to the start of 2025. However, that deal includes opt-out clauses after each of the first two years. A contract extension would allow the Red Sox to keep Bregman long term, which looms even larger after letting Rafael Devers go.

The third baseman's comments seem to indicate that he is happy playing in Boston, as he had nothing but good things to say about doing so. In that case, it would be wise for the Red Sox to get a head start on trying to keep him around, as there is no guarantee he will be back in 2026 and beyond.

The three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion is hitting .294/.371/.528 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, a 3.5 WAR and a .900 OPS so far this year. He has given the Red Sox exactly what they were looking for when they were searching for a third baseman.

With Rafael Devers gone, Bregman may be the third baseman of the future for Boston, even at the age of 31. His defense is much better than that of Devers and he has provided a jolt to the lineup.

Fans would certainly be pleased to have Bregman around long-term, and he seems to want to stay in Boston, so it would be smart of the front office to go ahead and pull the trigger on making him the next player they give out a contract extension to.

We'll see if they decide to make the offer soon, but it would be a plus for the Red Sox to lock him up.