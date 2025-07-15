Alex Bregman's All-Star Game IG will send Red Sox fans into a frenzy

The Boston Red Sox sent a couple All-Stars to Atlanta. Among them is third baseman Alex Bregman, who has enjoyed his first campaign away from Houston. Despite all the Rafael Devers drama, and despite missing a chunk of the first half of the year due to a quad injury, Bregman has quickly won over the fan base — and he's set to make his return to the lineup as Boston rockets up the standings and into the World Series picture. All that's missing is a key trade deadline upgrade or two.

Bregman is doing his part to help the Red Sox get over that hump. The All-Star Game is more than an opportunity for fans to watch their favorite players under the bright lights. It's a chance for the players to convene and talk amongst each other. It's a chance for a bit of recruitment. And while Bregman has no say over front office decisions in Boston, much less around the rest of the league, he can certainly prod and tease the Red Sox brass into a potential move.

Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan has become a popular hypothetical trade target in Red Sox circles. Boston has received far more support behind Garrett Crochet in the rotation of late, with Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito both taking a huge step forward, but there's always room for one more postseason lock on the mound. Ryan certainly fits the bill of an elite No. 2 behind Crochet.

Bregman is making some ... thinly veiled suggestions on Instagram, from the looks of it.

Alex Bregman teases Red Sox fans with Joe Ryan IG post

That would be Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet and Joe Ryan together. Just because. This does not actually mean anything, but it feels like an incredible bit of foreshadowing. That photo will go triple platinum on social media in a couple weeks if Ryan ends up in Boston.

Ryan was asked about trade rumors at All-Star media day and he did absolutely nothing to shoot them down. In fact, he sounded more than happy to engage with them. He's excited about a potential move! Not many stars are so willing to embrace the uncertainty of a July spent on the trade block. But Ryan, while he expresses his love for Minnesota, would welcome a trade. One has to imagine a contender like Boston would sit near the top of his wishlist.

Joe Ryan with the what’s what when it comes to trade rumors pic.twitter.com/BXNy1qJ5mC — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) July 14, 2025

Red Sox also tease Joe Ryan trade with convenient photo op

Bregman isn't the only Red Sox social media presence dropping hints about a Ryan trade. Even the team account go in on the action.

The Red Sox yesterday and Alex Bregman today, interesting… pic.twitter.com/C7lGhompW3 — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) July 15, 2025

Again, this could all mean nothing. Plenty of social media "hints" come and go unfulfilled. But man, this is not the first time Ryan has been connected to Boston. It feels like the perfect marriage of need and talent.

Ryan is enjoying the best season of his career for a Twins team teetering on the brink of postseason relevance. He's 9-4 through 19 appearances (18 starts) with a 2.72 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 109.1 innings pitched, a deserving All-Star and a potential boon for the Red Sox rotation.

Boston has won 10 straight. This is the hottest team in baseball. Adding Ryan to the mix would put the Red Sox in prime position to challenge Toronto and New York atop the AL East.

It's a fun thought ...