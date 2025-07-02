Alex Bregman trade rumors include infuriating twist for Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox already traded away their star slugger and face of the franchise, Rafael Devers, a few weeks ago. Devers was dealt to the San Francisco Giants in a trade package that included Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison. Unsurprisingly, the Red Sox haven't been the same since, and the fanbase is riled up as a result. As if Craig Breslow weren't unpopular enough already, Boston could reportedly trade Alex Bregman, as well, for the right offer.

Bregman's name was initially brought into the conversation by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, who considered the move highly unlikely, but still a move the Red Sox would consider for the right offer. Bregman can opt out of his contract after this season, after all, and could make more money on the open market depending on how this season ends for him statistically. For now, Bregman is on the injured list, but there aren't many capable third basemen with his amount of postseason experience available. In part, that's because it doesn't make a lot of sense to put such players on the open market – they traditionally play for contending teams.

Alex Bregman rumors should surprise Red Sox fans

In an article polling MLB executives via Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Bregman was ranked 13th on a list of hitters who could be traded at the deadline. Here's what Bowden and those executives had to say about the Red Sox and Bregman's fit.

"This was another shocking name to me, but some execs believe the Red Sox could move on from Bregman at the trade deadline if they can’t extend him by then. Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, have told the Red Sox they are open to signing a long-term extension now. But if the two sides can’t work out a deal, don’t be surprised if Boston trades him to either the Tigers or Mariners at the trade deadline," Bowden wrote.

Any Alex Bregman trade would seal Craig Breslow's fate

If Bowden is shocked, that cannot be a good sign. Bowden is a former league executive himself and is plugged into that world. He also proposes some of the most outlandish trades we've ever seen courtesy of his post at The Athletic. If Bowden cannot wrap his head around the Red Sox's intentions with Bregman, then how are actual Boston sports fans supposed to react?

Unless Breslow and Boston are embracing a full rebuild, they would be best-served to take Bregman and Scott Boras up on their offer to negotiate a contract extension. Bregman likes being a Red Sox. There's little reason to trade him away after Boston ran Devers out of town in part because Bregman took his position.

Breslow views players as assets, rather than people. If he makes enough of these harsh decisions, he'll lose any credibility he has left in the Red Sox clubhouse.