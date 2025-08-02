The New York Yankees watched their prized trade deadline acquisitions flop in succession against the Miami Marlins. First, Jake Bird gave up a grand slam, allowing the Marlins to cut the deficit to one run. Then David Bednar gave up a solo shot right after. Just after we gave Brian Cashman his flowers for overhauling the bullpen, he reminded us of the risk that’s taken when trying to build a contending roster.

And it’s not just the bullpen either. Jose Caballero was traded to the New York Yankees from the Tampa Bay Rays mid-game on Thursday. In his Yankees debut in right field, a mishap helped the Marlins tie the game.

As if it couldn’t get any worse, Camilo Doval blew a save against the Marlins for the final act of the debut for the Yankees big roster additions. Every player the Yankees acquired at the deadline played a critical role in the loss and it’s going to haunt Yankees fans in one of the worst losses this season.

New York Yankees get way more questions than answers after trade deadline additions make debut

It can only get better from here. Trade deadline additions can’t have a worse debut for their respective teams like the Yankees had. And because of it, the Yankees now have more questions than answers about where they go from here. It’s one thing if one player or one pitch messed things up.

But for every player to have an individual role in the Yankees’ loss, that’s uncanny. And now Yankees fans are second guessing everything about the busy and, what seemed to be productive, deadline.

Cashman is probably furious right now with how his big moves played in their debut. The good thing is it’s just one game and it doesn’t dictate how their tenures will go in New York. But if there was ever any pressure for these players, there is now.

They couldn’t have had a worse first impression with their new team. Cashman couldn’t feel worse about a time that was supposed to be extremely optimistic. If this is a pattern for what’s to come, godspeed to Yankees fans.