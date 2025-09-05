All-time Houston Astros starting lineup: Greatest players at every position

The Houston Astros have one of the most interesting histories in baseball. They joined MLB in 1962 as the Houston Colt .45s, the same season the New York Mets split The Big Apple. Three years later, they moved into one of the most infamous stadiums, the Astrodome, and they became the Houston Astros.

Since then, they’ve largely had no success. They are one of the few teams that switch leagues, starting in the National League but moving to the American League in 2013. In their 50+ years in the National League, they made it to one World Series and have no titles to their name. In just over 12 years in the American League, they have four pennants and two World Series titles.

This is a completely different team since moving leagues, but that doesn’t mean they are without stars. The Astros took a team approach to winning World Series, putting together one of the best rosters top to bottom to put themselves in a dynasty conversation that is still going. That’s because of the players who made it happen.

However, there is another stretch where the Astros had some of the best players in baseball all at once. Let’s take a look at the Astros' all-time lineup.

First Base

Jeff Bagwell

1991-2005

It’s appropriate that we start with the 1990s and early 2000s era of Houston Astros who first brought a level of sustained success to this franchise. Sure, there were pockets of success in the 1980s, but the 90s is when stars and division wins came to Texas. One of the pillars of that success is first baseman Jeff Bagwell.

Bagwell was one of the best power hitters in the National League at the time, and that’s saying something. There were power hitters everywhere. Bagwell got to fly under the radar at times, but he finished his Astros career with 449 career home runs. He always found himself in the MVP race, even late in his career.

His best season came when he won the MVP in 1994. He led the league in WAR, runs, RBIs, OPS, slugging percentage, and total bases. His on-base percentage that year was a ridiculous .451. On top of that, he also won the Gold Glove for first base that season. Unfortunately, this was the strike-shortened season, so he wasn’t able to showcase his superstar prowess in the playoffs, but it was the start of a miraculous career.

Bagwell ended his career in the World Series, but he was a shell of his former self. Shoulder injuries took a lot of his power, and he was unable to play in the field, but getting a lineup with Bagwell and Craig Biggio in the World Series was the dream. It didn’t end up with a ring, but it was important nonetheless.

Second Base

Jose Altuve

2011-2025

Give us just a quick moment to lay out Jose Altuve’s accomplishments thus far: nine-time All-Star, 2017 AL MVP, 2019 ALCS MVP, two-time World Series champ, seven-time Silver Slugger for second basemen, 2015 Gold Glove winner, two-time stolen base leader, and three-time batting champ. There are few players in the history of baseball with this kind of resume. We may be underrating just how great Altuve has been during his run. He’s also the only player in history to represent both the American League and National League despite playing for the same team.

Altuve has been the leader of the Astros' proposed dynasty, becoming the stalwart of the Houston franchise. While other players come and go, Altuve just wouldn’t look right in another uniform. He continues to contribute, with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs at the time of this writing (there’s a whole month of the 2025 season left to go).

Altuve might finish his career as the greatest Astros player in franchise history. It’s really hard to argue he’s not already there. He’s behind Bagwell and Biggio in career WAR, but he has some years left ahead of him.

Even with his regular-season dominance, Altuve made a name for himself in the playoffs. He is one of the few players ever to hit a walk-off home run to send his team to the World Series, crushing one in 2019 to beat Aroldis Chapman and the New York Yankees. Altuve has ruined the Yankees during his career. He also tied the record for most runs in a postseason, scoring 21 in 2021. He won his second World Series in 2022, despite starting the postseason a historic 0-for-25. After getting his first hit, he would go 8-for-26 in the World Series.

Shortstop

Carlos Correa

2015-2021, 2025

Sometimes, we end up back exactly where we belong. That’s what happened with Carlos Correa, who left the Houston Astros for the big free agent contract only to come back this season after the Minnesota Twins sell off. He’s back where he belongs.

Correa had 22 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in his rookie season, which was limited to just 99 games. He won Rookie of the Year that season, and he even got a few lower-level MVP votes from writers. He continued to be very valuable, putting up a 7.0 WAR in his second season.

The former first-overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft was as advertised, pretty much showing his five-tool ability from the jump. He did stop attempting steals after his first few seasons, but he was hitting for average and power throughout his Astros career. He had high-quality at-bats when they needed it most.

His best season came in his “last” one with the Astros before he hit free agency. In 2021, he hit 26 home runs, drove in 92 runs, led the American League with 7.3 WAR, and posted an .850 OPS. He also won a Gold Glove at shortstop, just the second Astros player to ever do that. He also helped the Astros to their second World Series that postseason. Now, he’s back in Houston and can continue to build his legacy there .

Third Base

Alex Bregman

2016-2024

Another member of the championship Astros team that ended up leaving in free agency, Alex Bregman was with Houston for all of their recent success. He’s a three-time All-Star who has two World Series rings and helped the Astros win two more pennants. He started his career ridiculously young. He became the Astros' youngest starting third baseman on Opening Day at just 23 years old. He would go on to win the World Series with Houston that season, and Bregman was a big reason why.

He had two home runs off Chris Sale in the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox. He also got a walk-off hit against Kenley Jansen and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. That hit gave the Astros a 3-2 series lead.

Bregman only got better with time. He was second in MVP voting in 2019, leading the major leagues in WAR with 8.9. He also got in the top five in 2018 season after leading the American League with 51 doubles. Bregman added 31 home runs and 103 RBIs. And he won the All-Star Game MVP.

Bregman helped the Astros win their second World Series in 2022, putting up four home runs. That year, he became the postseason leader for home runs by a third baseman. Today, he has 19 postseason home runs. He also has six World Series home runs, which also leads all third basemen in history.

Catcher

Craig Biggio

1988-2007

Okay, we will freely admit that this feels like cheating. Craig Biggio played just 428 games at catcher to start his career before playing just under 2,000 games at second base, but Biggio is remarkably better at catcher than some of the other options in Astros history. Many would put Brad Ausmus in this position, but he had two seasons with a WAR over 1.0 in Houston. In his four seasons at catcher, Biggio had three with a better WAR than Ausmus’s Astros high of 2.3.

Over his career, Biggio was Mr. Astro. He was the fan favorite of the franchise, and he was one of the most beloved players in the league in the 90s. A consummate good guy, Biggio is a seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.

Biggio holds Astros franchise records for most career games, at-bats, hits, runs scored, doubles, total bases, and extra-base hits. He finished his career with 414 stolen bases and holds the NL record for most times leading off a game with a home run (53). He was someone who could do anything, finishing his career with 250 home runs and 400 steals.

Biggio became the first player in history to depict a Houston Astros logo on his Hall of Fame plaque. Even if the Astros put the best catcher version of Biggio in the lineup, he’d do immense damage.

Left Field

Lance Berkman

1999-2010

Outfield is interesting for the Astros, but one spot is clear as day is the one held by Lance Berkman. He came later on in the Biggio-Bagwell era, but he helped create the best era of the Killer B’s. Berkman joined the Astros in 2000, joining Biggio and Bagwell at the tail end of their primes. He showed he could pic up where they left off.

Berkman moved to the outfield immediately since Bagwell already held up first base. It didn’t take him long to show he was worth the hype. He hit .331 in his second season with a .430 on-base percentage. He was getting on base with ease, and he added 34 home runs, 126 RBIs, and led the majors in doubles with 55. Somehow, that was only good for fifth in MVP voting (it was an insane year).

Berkman would keep his on-base percentage above .400 for six straight seasons, and his power numbers never faltered. He was either on base by knocking everyone off the bases.

At the end of his career, Berkman led all Astros players in on-base percentage for his career. His .410 mark still stands to this day.

Center Field

César Cedeno

1970-1981

Cesar Cedeno was one of the few early-era Astros to make this list. He was one of the originals from the Astrodome, wearing those bright orange colors and making four All-Star teams while dominating early in his career. He had a combination of speed and power that made him one of the most intimidating hitters in the early 70s.

He was one of the best base stealers of the era, finishing his career with 550. He also won five consecutive Gold Gloves, making him one of the best outfielders defensively in this era. He’s done some amazing things, including beating out Roberto Clemente for the starting outfielder spot in 1972.

Cedeno was stuck on some pretty bad Astros teams, and that’s why he isn’t considered one of the best players of his era. His stats speak for themselves, and he would have been welcomed with open arms if he were eligible to play today.

Cedeno was supposed to be one of the all-time greats. He was incredible for a while, but he never turned the corner to that upper echelon of player. Still, he was one of the best Astros of all time, and he was by far the best Astros player of this era.

Right Field

Jose Cruz

1975-1987

We’re going to be transparent. We thought about putting Moises Alou here. His time with Houston was short, playing three full seasons there, but he still leads the franchise in a few major categories. But his total impact isn’t as large as Jose Cruz's.

Cruz was sold to the Astros by the St. Louis Cardinals after the 1974 season. After a mediocre start, he hit his stride almost immediately with Houston. He hit .303 with 28 stolen bases in his second season with the Astros. In 1977, the power numbers increased. Cruz hit 31 doubles, 10 triples, and 17 home runs.

This is where Cruz showed he can be a very valuable asset. He would be a starting outfielder for the Astros for 13 total seasons in Houston. He would continue to increase his status in the league, getting MVP votes in his mid-to-late 30s. Cruz even finished third in MVP voting in 1980.

He won his first Silver Slugger in 1983 at the age of 35. He would follow it up with another Silver Slugger award. Cruz got better with age, and he was one of the first fan favorites in the city.

Designated Hitter

Ken Caminiti

1987-1994

When finishing off the lineup and coming to designated hitter, the list runs outside Minute Maid Park of players we could put here. We already mentioned Alou, but Jim Wynn was awesome in the very first seasons in Houston. Dickie Thon was awesome at the plate. Derek Bell was another member of those early Killer B’s. Richard Hidalgo had a short but awesome peak with Houston. Carlos Beltran had a few good seasons here. Looking at today, Yordan Alvarez is putting together a nice little career for himself.

However, when looking at the qualities we want in a designated hitter, it’s hard to go with anyone besides Ken Caminiti. He’s not someone who is brought up a lot today, but he was one of the most feared power hitters for a short period in the 1990s.

It’s honestly unfortunate because it seemed like Caminiti didn’t get his true recognition until he was moved to San Diego, but he was playing well in Houston in the early part of the decade. He hit a triple and a home run in his very first MLB game.

Caminiti had issues with consistency, but at his very best in Houston, he was still quite good. The Astros could count on him to knock in between 75 and 80 RBIs and score between 65 and 75 runs.

Starting Pitcher

Roy Oswalt

2001-2010

Starting pitcher was the hardest choice on this list. There are so many great players to choose from. Nolan Ryan was incredible for a decade in Houston, throwing no-hitters and striking out thousands. Justin Verlander changed the formula in Houston, moving them from really good team to a title team. Roger Clemens had an incredibly impactful stint in Houston, although it’s shrouded in controversy today. Joe Niekro was great in Houston. Nobody was as important to his franchise as Roy Oswalt.

Oswalt had the seasonal impacts along with the consistency in his career. He played close to 10 seasons in Houston, spending just about every season as their ace. The flamethrower finished his Astros career with a 45.7 WAR, more than 10 games better than Larry Dierker, who is second on the list.

He finished second to Niekro with 143 wins and second to Nolan Ryan with more than 1,500 strikeouts. Oswalt started his career on fire, going 14-3 with a 2.73 ERA in his rookie campaign. He would have run away with Rookie of the Year in most years, but he was up against a historic Albert Pujols campaign.

Oswalt started to become one of the game's best in the middle of the 2000s. His most iconic performance was in the 2005 NLCS. He finished 3-0 in four appearances in the postseason, but his two best outings were seven-inning performances while only allowing one run in both of them. That earned him NLCS MVP honors. It was his most iconic Astros moment, as he continued to be at the top of his game for his entire Houston career.

Closing Pitcher

Billy Wagner

1995-2003

This one was easy. There are plenty of good closers who have come through Houston, but Billy Wagner was the best. If you remove an outlier 2000 season, he might be considered one of the best closers of this era. If you recall, this was a really good era for closers.

Wagner spent nine seasons in Houston, with seven as the team’s primary closer. He finished five seasons with at least 30 saves, including a career-high 44 saves in 2003. That season, he received MVP votes. And in 1999, he finished with a 1.57 ERA and finished fourth in Cy Young voting.

We’re surprised that Wagner only made three All-Star teams in Houston. He felt transformative at the position. And he eventually took his talents to Philadelphia, one of the few players who have landed on these lists twice . Even so, most people remember him as a member of the Astros, helping them enter into their best era until their most recent one.