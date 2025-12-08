The Detroit Tigers aren't exactly shopping Tarik Skubal, but they're open to fielding the best offers contenders have for them, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. It's still a long shot that he's actually traded this winter, but the fact that the Tigers are listening suggests that it is, in fact, possible.

Part of the reason why it's such a long shot is that it'd take an enormous haul to pry Skubal, the best pitcher on the planet right now, out of Detroit. The Tigers will only trade him if they're blown away, and teams, understandably, will be reluctant to trade a monstrous haul for only one guaranteed year of Skubal, who is slated to hit free agency after the 2026 season. Some contenders should be willing to take the risk, but these teams should not even consider doing so.

San Diego Padres

The odds of the San Diego Padres being in the running for Skubal are admittedly low, but if there's an executive who wants to make a splash, it's A.J. Preller. The Padres have stopped at nothing when it comes to acquiring stars in recent years, perhaps to a fault. The result of Preller's all-out approach is a bunch of veterans on lengthy and expensive contracts, and a farm system in as bad of shape as it's been in a while.

Despite this, Preller will probably try to get creative and send the Tigers offers for Skubal. He should not do so. Yes, they need rotation help and Skubal would obviously make them much better, but even with Skubal, are the Padres favorites to win their own division? Probably not.

The Tigers will milk every last ounce of value out of San Diego, and that just isn't worth it for a one-year rental they have no shot of paying next offseason. It's hard for Preller to sit out of trade talks for any superstar, but he ought to do so with Skubal.

San Francisco Giants

Unlike the Padres, the San Francisco Giants have some pieces that could greatly interest the Tigers. For example, what if the Giants started their offer with Bryce Eldridge and Josuar Gonzalez as the centerpieces? That's at least somewhat interesting. Say they get Skubal, though. Where does that get them?

Skubal, Logan Webb and Robbie Ray would form arguably the best rotation trio in the game, but the Giants would still be a starter short. Their bullpen, after losing Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers at the trade deadline, needs a complete makeover, especially with Randy Rodriguez out with injury and Joey Lucchesi having been non-tendered. Their lineup still needs a major addition, too.

If a Skubal deal comes with an extension, sure, make the call, but that almost certainly won't happen. The Giants can ill-afford to go all-in on a Skubal trade when, if I'm being honest, I don't know if I'd have them finishing in second place in their own division with him.

Chicago Cubs

We've seen the Chicago Cubs make this kind of move before. They traded Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski to the Houston Astros for Kyle Tucker last offseason. They reaped the benefits in the first half when Tucker was performing like an MVP candidate, but they faltered in the second half and in the postseason when Tucker was not playing like his normal superstar self. Sure, he wasn't 100 percent, but injuries are something you really need to take into account when trading for a one-year rental.

The result of the Tucker experiment was one good half of baseball. He's a virtual lock to leave this winter, as the Cubs are unwilling to spend the kind of money it'd take to sign him. Would they change their tone for Skubal? Maybe, but why should anyone believe they'd be willing to pay around $400 million for Skubal right after they are unwilling to take Tucker negotiations seriously?

Skubal would give the Cubs a better chance to win in 2026 than he would the Giants or Padres, but they still wouldn't be favorites to win it all. Knowing this and that there's virtually no shot that they'd pay him, they should not part with what it'd take to land him.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are another team that's recently gone all in for a rental. Just two offseasons ago, they shocked the MLB world by trading for one of the best pitchers in the game at the time, Corbin Burnes. If Mike Elias was willing to make a trade for one year of a superstar ace, why shouldn't we expect him to do it again, especially given Baltimore's need for a frontline starter?

Skubal, obviously, would make Baltimore much better coming off a very disappointing 75-win season, but would they be favorites to even win their division? Probably not, with how good the Toronto Blue Jays are. Knowing this, would it be worthwhile to part with all it'd take to get the Tigers interested?

It might make sense for a team like the New York Mets, who wouldn't be favorites in a National League that includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, but would, at the very least, try their hardest to extend him. We can't say this about the Orioles. They lost out on Burnes the following offseason, who signed for roughly half of what Skubal is expected to command.

The Orioles wouldn't keep Skubal beyond 2026 and wouldn't be favored to do damage in October with him. As good a fit as he'd be, it's hard to say they should go all in knowing these facts.