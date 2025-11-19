Ranking the best prospects Tigers could acquire in any Tarik Skubal trade

The Detroit Tigers face a difficult decision this offseason. Tarik Skubal enters the final year of his contract as the consensus best pitcher in the American League. Detroit almost certainly won't be able to afford an extension for the back-to-back Cy Young winner. So should they bite the bullet and trade him, or commit to their title pursuit and stick it out to the bitter end?

If the former track is chosen, ESPN's Jeff Passan mentions eight potential suitors: The New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. Some of the best farm systems in baseball are contained within that list, which has to at least pique the Tigers' interest. But what player(s) should Scott Harris be targeting in particular?

15. RHP Carlos Lagrange, New York Yankees

Carlos Lagrange, 22, stands 6-foot-7 and rips 100 MPH fastballs from a three-quarter arm slot that keeps hitters in the dark. He's slowly expanding the rest of his arsenal, which includes a slider, cutter and changeup. The righty has dealt with injuries since coming over from Dominican Republic, but his intimidating frame and high-velocity, high-strikeout approach offers an incredibly high ceiling if everything breaks right. Detroit develops pitchers as well as any organization, so you know they'd be tempted by the upside.

14. C Moisés Ballesteros, Chicago Cubs

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Moisés Ballesteros, 22, made his MLB debut for the Cubs this season and immediately produced, finishing with a .298 average and .868 OPS in 57 at-bats. That is a small sample size, sure, but he's quite the proficient hitter for his age and comes with a heck of a Minor League track record. Ballesteros sees the zone well and should ratchet up his power over time. Defensive concerns may hold him back — he's a middling backstop behind home plate and he lacks a traditional first baseman's profile — but the bat should continue to pop and he still has time to improve with his mitt.

13. LHP Payton Tolle, Boston Red Sox

Payton Tolle, 23, started his MLB career on uneven ground as the Red Sox attempted to address depth concerns in their rotation. He put up a 6.06 ERA in 16.1 innings across seven appearances (three starts). Even so, the potetial remains sky high. Tolle is built like a tank at 6-foot-6 and get practically leaps toward the plate, missing bats with a deceptive release angle and a rising fastball. He needs to built out his secondary arsenal, but the heater is a grade-A pitch and offers a solid foundation as Tolle takes his next steps. You don't put up a 13.1 K/9 in the Minors last year by accident.

12. OF Carson Benge, New York Mets

2025 MLB All-Star Week: Futures Game | Jamie Squire/GettyImages

Carson Benge, 22, is nearing his MLB debut for the Mets (or the Tigers, who desperately need young sluggers). Benge generates consistent hard contact from the left side. He works deep into counts and is impressively disciplined for such a young player, especially considering the power he's capable of generating. A former pitcher, his athleticism and arm strength could make him an excellent right fielder, but he also has the athleticism to stick in center. As he learns to elevate more pitches and play up his lofty exit velocities, Benge could round into an All-Star hitter and five-tool star.

11. OF Owen Caissie, Chicago Cubs

Owen Caissie, 23, is engineered for the modern game — a 6-foot-3 lefty for whom the baseball springs off the barrel. He can generate extreme power to both fields and while he strikes out a fair amount, that is becoming increasingly acceptable for those with Caissie's knack for driving it deep and peppering the outfield green space. He's a solid outfielder, with speed on the bases, to boot. His first taste of MLB action was bumpy — 5-for-26 with 11 strikeouts, one walk, one HR — but Caissie figures to continue sanding the rough edges of his profile.

10. OF Spencer Jones, New York Yankees

2024 New York Yankees Spring Training | New York Yankees/GettyImages

Spencer Jones, 24, has seen his stock fluctuate in recent years, but he finished the season with a .933 OPS and 35 home runs across Double-A and Triple-A competition. The Yankees outfielder has his shortcomings — at 6-foot-7, he has a wide zone, a long swing and strikes out a whole heck of a lot — but his blend of power and speed is special, and he should provide average to above-average defense in center early on in his career. The base-stealing is a nice plus as well; he gets a solid jump and can steal a few bags. Detroit needs to max out on slugging, and Jones can change the calculus of this offense.

9. RHP Jonah Tong, New York Mets

Jonah Tong, 22, made a strong first impression on Mets fans this season, pitching five innings of one-run ball in his first MLB start. The joyful energy and Tim Lincecum-eseque release made him a quick favorite. He struggled in later starts, finishing with a 7.71 ERA across 18.2 innings, but we needn't overreact. His fastball plays like a souped-up sinker and his curveball just tumbles out of the zone. He's the sort of MLB-ready pitcher Detroit needs in lieu of Skubal, and there's every reason for confidence long term as Tong settles in and finds his command.

8. LHP Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

NCAA Division I Baseball Championships | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

Kade Anderson, 21, was the No. 3 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, joining a deep Mariners pitching pipeline. The lefty dominated at LSU, a hotbed for quality arms, and should rocket up the Minor League ladder before long. Anderson's fastball moves a ton and his curve is as good a second pitch as you'll find at his age. He should boast four plus pitches once he reaches his prime. The southpaw is technically sound and comfortably pounds the strike zone. Detroit can count on his swift development.

7. C/1B Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo, 21, should take on full-time duties for the Orioles next season and he could pop just as quickly in Detroit. At 6-foot-4, the lefty offers a compact swing and hits with power to all fields. He works deep into counts and tracks pitches well, even if his lanky frame and tendency to chase can expand the zone to an uncomfortable degree. Not many catchers can hit the ball as hard as Basallo, full stop. If he doesn't work out behind home plate, he can already man first base effectively.

6. SS George Lombard Jr., New York Yankees

2024 New York Yankees Opening Day | New York Yankees/GettyImages

George Lombard Jr., 20, is the son of Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr., a former MLB player in his own right. Baseball's in the family — as is the Tigers organization — which could increase the appeal for Detroit. It helps that Lombard is incredibly smart and disciplined across the board, with excellent technique at shortstop, plus speed and instincts on the bases and a refined hitting profile that projects well toward the next level. Lombard also offers positional flexibility in the infield. He should continue to limit strikeouts, work counts and gradually crank up the power on his swing.

5. 2B Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox

Kristian Campbell, 23, received an extended audition for the Red Sox last season, hitting .223 with a .664 OPS and six home runs in 229 at-bats before rejoining Triple-A Worcester. He's most experienced at second base and in the outfield, but Campbell explored first base this season, offering valuable optionality. He's an incredible athlete at 6-foot-3 and a quick learner, able to adapt and grow on short notice. His base-running and slugging have both improved dramatically since he joined the Red Sox farm system. He checks a lot of boxes and would immediately start games in Detroit.

4. OF Zyhir Hope, Los Angeles Dodgers

2025 MLB All-Star Week: Futures Game | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

The Dodgers farm system ranks No. 1 in MLB, unfortunately for the rest of us — just another reminder that this dynasty won't fade anytime soon. Zyhir Hope, 20, does most everything well: He's a smart hitter capable of generating high exit velocities to all fields; he's a rangy centerfielder; and he's spritely on the bases. There aren't too many holes to poke in his game, especially given his youth and athleticism, which set the table for rapid growth in the years ahead. He could become a franchise-altering star for Detroit.

3. SS/3B Colt Emerson, Seattle Mariners

Colt Emerson, 20, finished the season with a .388 OBP and .841 OPS across three levels of Minor League competition. He's one of the best infield bats in the Minors, straight up, displaying full command over the strike zone and spraying extra-base hits into the outfield gaps on the regular. He's more of a doubles hitter than a home run hitter for now, but Emerson smokes the ball a lot and should be able to improve his home run profile over time. He's a former wide receiver, covering wide stretches on the left side of the infield. Emerson is a stud — and he's due for his MLB promotion sooner than later.

2. SS Jesús Made, Milwaukee Brewers

2025 MLB All-Star Week: Futures Game | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Jesús Made, 18, is just beginning his ascent for the Brewers, but the early signs are electrifying. He generates consistent hard contact and avoids strikeouts even at his young age. He's not a huge home run hitter yet, but Made finds the gaps and presents exceptional speed on the bases, legging out 47 stolen bases across three levels of Minor League competition this season. He's a plus defender at shortstop, with the flexibility to switch to second or third if needed. Rarely do 18-year-olds arrive with an organization as well-rounded and productive as Made has. He'd give the Brewers as major leg up if Milwaukee defies convention and risks it all on Skubal.

1. OF Josue De Paula, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers can put together the best package for Skubal if motivated to go above and beyond, which means the rest of MLB is left hoping Los Angeles focuses its energy elsewhere. Josue De Paula, 20, could emerge in a big-league outfield as soon as next season. He finished this past season with a .396 OBP, tracking pitches with precision and smoking those left in his hitting zone. De Paula hit 12 home runs and stole 32 bases. He's going to lift more hits over the wall as his frame fills out and his approach progresses. He's not a great defender, which is a drawback, but De Paula profiles as a clear plus-plus hitter at the next level.