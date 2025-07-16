Mariners top prospect's future won't be the same after MLB Draft stunner

The Seattle Mariners were gifted arguably the easiest decision in the 2025 MLB Draft, as Kade Anderson fell into their laps at No. 3 overall. The Mariners, a pitching-rich organization, selecting arguably the best pitcher in the class wasn't surprising, but their second selection certainly was. Seattle selected Luke Stevenson, a catcher, out of the University of North Carolina. No, this doesn't mean Cal Raleigh is going anywhere, but it does feel as if it means that top prospect Harry Ford is on his way out, perhaps within the next couple of weeks.

Stevenson is a 20-year-old catcher who excelled in his two seasons with the Tar Heels. He was the No. 33 prospect on MLB Pipeline's board, and Seattle got him with the No. 35 overall pick.

While there's obviously nothing wrong with the pick, the position he plays is hard to overlook. Again, Raleigh isn't going anywhere, but Ford, another catcher, feels likely to.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Luke Stevenson selection feels like final nail in Harry Ford's Mariners coffin

I will preface this by saying in most cases, teams select the player they believe is the best available in the MLB Draft. There's a good chance Stevenson was classified as that for the Mariners organization. Still, again, the fact that he plays the same position as Raleigh and especially Ford is eye-opening.

Ford is Seattle's No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and the sixth-best catcher prospect. He made eight appearances in left field last season, but all 69 of his appearances this season have been either at catcher or DH. The Mariners likely don't want a player with his potential to be Raleigh's backup or a permanent DH, so a trade has felt likely for a while. The Mariners adding another intriguing catcher prospect makes a deal seem even more likely.

Mariners must take advantage of prime Harry Ford opportunity

At 51-45, the Mariners ended the first half 5.0 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West but in sole possession of the third Wild Card spot in the AL. They're in the postseason race, but it feels as if they're at least a bat or two away from being considered true World Series contenders. Ford, a top-100 prospect who plays a premium position and is on the verge of being MLB-ready (if he isn't already) can net the team the big bat it desperately needs.

It's never easy trading a top prospect like Ford, but there's never been a better time to do so than right now. Ford's value might be at its peak, the Mariners have a star catcher locked in long-term in front of him and they have an intriguing prospect behind him. They can drastically improve their World Series odds while also being totally fine in the pipeline behind the plate.

Hopefully, Jerry Dipoto takes advantage of this Ford opportunity and trades him within the next couple of weeks.