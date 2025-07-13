MLB Draft live updates and grades: Nationals face big decision at No. 1

All-Star Weekend is officially here, but before we get to the Home Run Derby and the Midsummer Classic itself, we've got some very important business to attend to: It's time to kick off the 2025 MLB Draft.

This year's draft is set to get underway in Atlanta at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the Washington Nationals holding the No. 1 overall pick (and everyone wondering whether they'll take LSU ace Kade Anderson or high-school phenom Jackson Holliday). Rounds 1-3 — 105 picks in all — will be held on Sunday night, with rounds 4-20 taking place on Monday afternoon.

All 30 teams will be looking to add impact talent that could change their trajectory for years to come, and while this class might not be quite as top-heavy as we've come to expect, it's as wide open as any the league has seen in recent memory. Who will be taken No. 1? What will the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals do in the top five? And who will your team add to its organization? Follow along all night long for live updates, as well as instant grades and analysis on all the best, worst and most surprising picks.

Full 2025 MLB Draft order and tracking every Day 1 pick with instant grades

First round

Pick (overall) Team Selection Grade 1 Washington Nationals 2 Los Angeles Angels 3 Seattle Mariners 4 Colorado Rockies 5 St. Louis Cardinals 6 Pittsburgh Pirates 7 Miami Marlins 8 Toronto Blue Jays 9 Cincinnati Reds 10 Chicago White Sox 11 Athletics 12 Texas Rangers 13 San Francisco Giants 14 Tampa Bay Rays 15 Boston Red Sox 16 Minnesota Twins 17 Chicago Cubs 18 Arizona Diamondbacks 19 Baltimore Orioles 20 Milwaukee Brewers 21 Houston Astros 22 Atlanta Braves 23 Kansas City Royals 24 Detroit Tigers 25 San Diego Padres 26 Philadelphia Phillies 27 Cleveland Guardians

Prospect Promotion Incentive picks

Pick Team Selection Grade 28 Kansas City Royals

Compensation picks

Pick Team Selection Grade 29 Arizona Diamondbacks 30 Baltimore Orioles 31 Baltimore Orioles 32 Milwaukee Brewers

Competitive Balance Round A

Pick Team Selection Grade 33 Boston Red Sox (acquired from MIL) 34 Detroit Tigers 35 Seattle Mariners 36 Minnesota Twins 37 Baltimore Orioles (acuqired from TB)

First round continued (CBT penalties)

Pick Team Selection Grade 38 New York Mets 39 New York Yankees 40 Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive Balance Round A continued

Pick Team Selection Grade 41 Los Angeles Dodgers (acquired from CIN) 42 Tampa Bay Rays (acquired from A's) 43 Miami Marlins

Second round

Pick Team Selection Grade 44 Chicago White Sox 45 Colorado Rockies 46 Miami Marlins 47 Los Angeles Angels 48 Athletics 49 Washington Nationals 50 Pittsburgh Pirates 51 Cincinnati Reds 52 Texas Rangers 53 Tampa Bay Rays 54 Minnesota Twins 55 St. Louis Cardinals 56 Chicago Cubs 57 Seattle Mariners 58 Baltimore Orioles 59 Milwaukee Brewers 60 Atlanta Braves 61 Kansas City Royals 62 Detroit Tigers 63 Philadelphia Phillies 64 Cleveland Guardians 65 Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive Balance Round B

Pick Team Selection Grade 66 Cleveland Guardians

Compensation picks

Pick Team Selection Grade 67 Tampa Bay Rays 68 Milwaukee Brewers

Competitive Balance Round B continued

Pick Team Selection Grade 69 Baltimore Orioles 70 Cleveland Guardians 71 Kansas City Royals 72 St. Louis Cardinals 73 Pittsburgh Pirates 74 Colorado Rockies

Compensation pick

Pick Team Selection Grade 75 Boston Red Sox

Third round

Pick Team Selection Grade 76 Chicago White Sox 77 Colorado Rockies 78 Miami Marlins 79 Los Angeles Angels 80 Washington Nationals 81 Toronto Blue Jays 82 Pittsburgh Pirates 83 Cincinnati Reds 84 Texas Rangers 85 San Francisco Giants 86 Tampa Bay Rays 87 Boston Red Sox 88 Minnesota Twins 89 St. Louis Cardinals 90 Chicago Cubs 91 Seattle Mariners 92 Arizona Diamondbacks 93 Baltimore Orioles 94 Milwaukee Brewers 95 Houston Astros 96 Atlanta Braves 97 Kansas City Royals 98 Detroit Tigers 99 San Diego Padres 100 Philadelphia Phillies 101 Cleveland Guardians 102 New York Mets 103 New York Yankees 104 Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation pick