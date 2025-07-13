Fansided

MLB Draft live updates and grades: Nationals face big decision at No. 1

The MLB Draft gets underway on Sunday in Atlanta. Follow along here for updates all night long.
ByChris Landers|
Fort Cobb-Broxton's Eli Willits talks with Stillwater's Ethan Holliday during the high school baseball game between Fort Cobb-Broxton and Stillwater at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Okla.
Fort Cobb-Broxton's Eli Willits talks with Stillwater's Ethan Holliday during the high school baseball game between Fort Cobb-Broxton and Stillwater at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Okla. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All-Star Weekend is officially here, but before we get to the Home Run Derby and the Midsummer Classic itself, we've got some very important business to attend to: It's time to kick off the 2025 MLB Draft.

This year's draft is set to get underway in Atlanta at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the Washington Nationals holding the No. 1 overall pick (and everyone wondering whether they'll take LSU ace Kade Anderson or high-school phenom Jackson Holliday). Rounds 1-3 — 105 picks in all — will be held on Sunday night, with rounds 4-20 taking place on Monday afternoon.

All 30 teams will be looking to add impact talent that could change their trajectory for years to come, and while this class might not be quite as top-heavy as we've come to expect, it's as wide open as any the league has seen in recent memory. Who will be taken No. 1? What will the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals do in the top five? And who will your team add to its organization? Follow along all night long for live updates, as well as instant grades and analysis on all the best, worst and most surprising picks.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Full 2025 MLB Draft order and tracking every Day 1 pick with instant grades

First round

Pick (overall)

Team

Selection

Grade

1

Washington Nationals

2

Los Angeles Angels

3

Seattle Mariners

4

Colorado Rockies

5

St. Louis Cardinals

6

Pittsburgh Pirates

7

Miami Marlins

8

Toronto Blue Jays

9

Cincinnati Reds

10

Chicago White Sox

11

Athletics

12

Texas Rangers

13

San Francisco Giants

14

Tampa Bay Rays

15

Boston Red Sox

16

Minnesota Twins

17

Chicago Cubs

18

Arizona Diamondbacks

19

Baltimore Orioles

20

Milwaukee Brewers

21

Houston Astros

22

Atlanta Braves

23

Kansas City Royals

24

Detroit Tigers

25

San Diego Padres

26

Philadelphia Phillies

27

Cleveland Guardians

Prospect Promotion Incentive picks

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

28

Kansas City Royals

Compensation picks

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

29

Arizona Diamondbacks

30

Baltimore Orioles

31

Baltimore Orioles

32

Milwaukee Brewers

Competitive Balance Round A

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

33

Boston Red Sox (acquired from MIL)

34

Detroit Tigers

35

Seattle Mariners

36

Minnesota Twins

37

Baltimore Orioles (acuqired from TB)

First round continued (CBT penalties)

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

38

New York Mets

39

New York Yankees

40

Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive Balance Round A continued

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

41

Los Angeles Dodgers (acquired from CIN)

42

Tampa Bay Rays (acquired from A's)

43

Miami Marlins

Second round

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

44

Chicago White Sox

45

Colorado Rockies

46

Miami Marlins

47

Los Angeles Angels

48

Athletics

49

Washington Nationals

50

Pittsburgh Pirates

51

Cincinnati Reds

52

Texas Rangers

53

Tampa Bay Rays

54

Minnesota Twins

55

St. Louis Cardinals

56

Chicago Cubs

57

Seattle Mariners

58

Baltimore Orioles

59

Milwaukee Brewers

60

Atlanta Braves

61

Kansas City Royals

62

Detroit Tigers

63

Philadelphia Phillies

64

Cleveland Guardians

65

Los Angeles Dodgers

Competitive Balance Round B

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

66

Cleveland Guardians

Compensation picks

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

67

Tampa Bay Rays

68

Milwaukee Brewers

Competitive Balance Round B continued

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

69

Baltimore Orioles

70

Cleveland Guardians

71

Kansas City Royals

72

St. Louis Cardinals

73

Pittsburgh Pirates

74

Colorado Rockies

Compensation pick

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

75

Boston Red Sox

Third round

Pick

Team

Selection

Grade

76

Chicago White Sox

77

Colorado Rockies

78

Miami Marlins

79

Los Angeles Angels

80

Washington Nationals

81

Toronto Blue Jays

82

Pittsburgh Pirates

83

Cincinnati Reds

84

Texas Rangers

85

San Francisco Giants

86

Tampa Bay Rays

87

Boston Red Sox

88

Minnesota Twins

89

St. Louis Cardinals

90

Chicago Cubs

91

Seattle Mariners

92

Arizona Diamondbacks

93

Baltimore Orioles

94

Milwaukee Brewers

95

Houston Astros

96

Atlanta Braves

97

Kansas City Royals

98

Detroit Tigers

99

San Diego Padres

100

Philadelphia Phillies

101

Cleveland Guardians

102

New York Mets

103

New York Yankees

104

Los Angeles Dodgers

Compensation pick

Team

Pick

Selection

Grade

105

Los Angeles Angels

Home/MLB Draft