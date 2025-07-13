MLB Draft live updates and grades: Nationals face big decision at No. 1

All-Star Weekend is officially here, but before we get to the Home Run Derby and the Midsummer Classic itself, we've got some very important business to attend to: It's time to kick off the 2025 MLB Draft.
This year's draft is set to get underway in Atlanta at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the Washington Nationals holding the No. 1 overall pick (and everyone wondering whether they'll take LSU ace Kade Anderson or high-school phenom Jackson Holliday). Rounds 1-3 — 105 picks in all — will be held on Sunday night, with rounds 4-20 taking place on Monday afternoon.
All 30 teams will be looking to add impact talent that could change their trajectory for years to come, and while this class might not be quite as top-heavy as we've come to expect, it's as wide open as any the league has seen in recent memory. Who will be taken No. 1? What will the Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals do in the top five? And who will your team add to its organization? Follow along all night long for live updates, as well as instant grades and analysis on all the best, worst and most surprising picks.
Full 2025 MLB Draft order and tracking every Day 1 pick with instant grades
First round
Pick (overall)
Team
Selection
Grade
1
Washington Nationals
2
Los Angeles Angels
3
Seattle Mariners
4
Colorado Rockies
5
St. Louis Cardinals
6
Pittsburgh Pirates
7
Miami Marlins
8
Toronto Blue Jays
9
Cincinnati Reds
10
Chicago White Sox
11
Athletics
12
Texas Rangers
13
San Francisco Giants
14
Tampa Bay Rays
15
Boston Red Sox
16
Minnesota Twins
17
Chicago Cubs
18
Arizona Diamondbacks
19
Baltimore Orioles
20
Milwaukee Brewers
21
Houston Astros
22
Atlanta Braves
23
Kansas City Royals
24
Detroit Tigers
25
San Diego Padres
26
Philadelphia Phillies
27
Cleveland Guardians
Prospect Promotion Incentive picks
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
28
Kansas City Royals
Compensation picks
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
29
Arizona Diamondbacks
30
Baltimore Orioles
31
Baltimore Orioles
32
Milwaukee Brewers
Competitive Balance Round A
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
33
Boston Red Sox (acquired from MIL)
34
Detroit Tigers
35
Seattle Mariners
36
Minnesota Twins
37
Baltimore Orioles (acuqired from TB)
First round continued (CBT penalties)
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
38
New York Mets
39
New York Yankees
40
Los Angeles Dodgers
Competitive Balance Round A continued
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
41
Los Angeles Dodgers (acquired from CIN)
42
Tampa Bay Rays (acquired from A's)
43
Miami Marlins
Second round
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
44
Chicago White Sox
45
Colorado Rockies
46
Miami Marlins
47
Los Angeles Angels
48
Athletics
49
Washington Nationals
50
Pittsburgh Pirates
51
Cincinnati Reds
52
Texas Rangers
53
Tampa Bay Rays
54
Minnesota Twins
55
St. Louis Cardinals
56
Chicago Cubs
57
Seattle Mariners
58
Baltimore Orioles
59
Milwaukee Brewers
60
Atlanta Braves
61
Kansas City Royals
62
Detroit Tigers
63
Philadelphia Phillies
64
Cleveland Guardians
65
Los Angeles Dodgers
Competitive Balance Round B
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
66
Cleveland Guardians
Compensation picks
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
67
Tampa Bay Rays
68
Milwaukee Brewers
Competitive Balance Round B continued
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
69
Baltimore Orioles
70
Cleveland Guardians
71
Kansas City Royals
72
St. Louis Cardinals
73
Pittsburgh Pirates
74
Colorado Rockies
Compensation pick
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
75
Boston Red Sox
Third round
Pick
Team
Selection
Grade
76
Chicago White Sox
77
Colorado Rockies
78
Miami Marlins
79
Los Angeles Angels
80
Washington Nationals
81
Toronto Blue Jays
82
Pittsburgh Pirates
83
Cincinnati Reds
84
Texas Rangers
85
San Francisco Giants
86
Tampa Bay Rays
87
Boston Red Sox
88
Minnesota Twins
89
St. Louis Cardinals
90
Chicago Cubs
91
Seattle Mariners
92
Arizona Diamondbacks
93
Baltimore Orioles
94
Milwaukee Brewers
95
Houston Astros
96
Atlanta Braves
97
Kansas City Royals
98
Detroit Tigers
99
San Diego Padres
100
Philadelphia Phillies
101
Cleveland Guardians
102
New York Mets
103
New York Yankees
104
Los Angeles Dodgers
Compensation pick
Team
Pick
Selection
Grade
105
Los Angeles Angels