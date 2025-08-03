Astros fans are really reaching to redeem Carlos Correa from sign-stealing scandal

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox nearly came to blows on Saturday afternoon, with relief pitcher Hector Neris and the Boston coaching staff in the middle of it all. The incident reportedly stemmed from a moment an inning earlier, in which Neris intentionally balked Trevor Story to third base. Surprisingly enough, it was actually Carlos Correa who played peacemaker, as Neris was upset about Story potentially stealing signs off him.

“Maybe yes, maybe no, but I wanted to stay concentrated,” Neris said. “In this situation, I don’t think about it. I want to do what I’m feeling in the moment, and this is the reason I moved him to third.”

Story, for his part, did not admit to picking up the Astros signals, though he also didn't deny it. If anything, it's a bit ironic that Houston, just days after acquiring 2017 World Series champion Correa, are upset about sign stealing.

“I’m not sure, you’d have to ask those guys,” Story said. “I was just walking back to the dugout and just saw everyone come out at that point.”

Astros fans praise Carlos Correa's leadership

Astros pundit Michael Schwab praised Correa after the incident for stepping in to calm Neris down. What Schwab wasn't aware of is the greater point he was making. If anyone understands the difference between legal and illegal sign-stealing, it is Correa.

Thankfully, the drama diffused rather quickly, and the two teams returned to their respective dugouts. Correa's many detractors will quickly point out that while Correa came to his teammate's defense in Houston, it's only because he left Minnesota in such a hurry. Correa claimed he loved playing for the Twins, and fishing in the Minneapolis area, only to waive his no-trade clause a day later.

Astros fans miss Carlos Correa's real display of leadership

The greater display of leadership from Correa has little to do with this event or his checkered past with the 2017 Astros. Correa was asked to move to third base as a part of Houston's deal with Minnesota. Correa has so much love for H-Town and the Astros that he agreed without batting an eye, despite being a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop.

“I’ve seen Carlos play elite third base,” Espada said. “I know it was during the [World Baseball Classic], but I’ve seen how he was able to make that adjustment right away. I know he can do it. [Third-base coach] Tony [Perezchica] is going to work immediately, but there’s some things he’s going to have to learn: the perception, slow rollers, having Jeremy to his left. Those are all things he’s going to have to learn and work, but [with] his baseball IQ, it’s not going to be an issue for him.”

Correa is no martyr. He is getting paid plenty of money to make a marginal chance in his game, and play a position he's familiar with. However, he's doing so in the interest of the greater good for Houston, and perhaps winning another World Series in the process.