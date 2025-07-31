It took just 24 hours for Carlos Correa to go back on his word to Twins fans

The Houston Astros made a monster trade hours before the deadline, acquiring shortstop Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins in a proper blockbuster. Correa's contract is no joke — initially six years, $200 million, running through 2028 with vesting options through 2032. But he's an incredible player and, more importantly, he is beloved in Houston.

Correa spent the first seven yearrs of his career in Houston, winning the 2017 World Series and emerging as a face of the franchise. There were bad moments, as he was front and center for the now-infamous Astros cheating scandal, but through it all Correa remains a fan favorite. As he told MLB.com, he was only going to waive his no-trade clause for one team.

"I had some conversations with the front office in Minnesota and we were not moving [the direction] I thought we were after making the playoffs [in 2023]," Correa said, "and they agreed with me that it was time to move me. I let them know there was only one team I would allow that to happen."

In interview with MLB. com, Correa says he’s happy to come home to the team where he started career. He said it was clear Minnesota wasn’t going in the direction he wanted and they agreed to find a trade.



“I let them know there was only one team I would allow that to happen.” — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2025

That is all good and well, but it stands in stark opposition to what Correa told Twins fans (*checks notes*) literally yesterday.

Carlos Correa goes back on promise to Twins fans with Astos trade

"Let me tell you something: I love Minnesota, and I love the fishing here," he told the Minnesota Star-Tribune, attempting to reassure an anxious fanbase amid trade rumors.

How about what he told The Athletic?

"(A trade to Houston is) not something I think is serious right now,” Correa said. “We’ll see where everything goes. But my goal has always been to be here and win here. I’ve been talking to Derek (Falvey) and Rocco (Baldelli) and I’ll be ready for the next series.”

So much for the "I love Minnesota" narrative. As soon as Correa was back on friendly soil in Houston, he made his true feelings known — that he greatly preferred a return to the contending Astros, where he maintains stong interpersonal teammates with new/old teammates and coaches.

Twins are punting on this season after Carlos Correa trade

Minnesota has truly opened the floodgates at the trade deadline. We all expected them to strike a few deals, but the volume of names exiting the organization today is staggering. Correa joins the likes of Jhoan Durán, Willi Castro, Harrison Bader, Brock Stewart and Danny Coulombe, among others dealt right before the deadline.

The Twins have two MLB players — two! — under contract for next season.

Current Minnesota Twins players under contract for next year:



— Byron Buxton

— Pablo Lopez



End of list… — Matthew Taylor (@MatthewTaylorMN) July 31, 2025

Minnesota's roster will look dramatically different after the deadline and even more so come 2026. This feels like the starting gun on several foundational changes, with Correa's exit — once pitched as the new franchise cornerstone in Minny — standing out as a telling sign of things to come.