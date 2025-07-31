Carlos Correa trade grades: Astros bring back World Series hero in swap with Twins

No need to breakout the jersey swap edits with Carlos Correa heading back to the Houston Astros at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. Brian McTaggart of The Athletic broke the bombshell news that the Astros are bringing back their longtime shortstop, who departed after the 2021 season, an All-Star campaign for Correa.

Initial reports indicate that Correa will play third base for the injured Isaac Paredes down the stretch, especially as Jeremy Pena's return is looming for the Astros in the near future.

There have been no reports as to the return going back to the Minnesota Twins in the deal.

Of course, Correa's time in Minnesota has been marred somewhat by injuries, playing only 86 games last season and missing at least 20 games in the first two years of his deal, which lasts through 2028 and with team options through 2032. However, for an Astros team that won a World Series with Correa as one of the centerpieces of the oft-maligned 2017 team, this could be a huge vibes and baseball move for Houston atop the AL West.

While details are coming in, though, let's take a look at our initial grades for the Correa trade for both teams, which all will be updated with more analysis as more details continue to pour in.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

MLB trade grades: Astros bring back Carlos Correa in swap with Twins

Astros Grade: B+

Twins Grade: B

Updates to come on this developing story.