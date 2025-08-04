Astros have no one to blame but themselves for whiffing on Dylan Cease

The San Diego Padres teased that Dylan Cease would possibly be dealt at the trade deadline, but after Thursday, Cease was still a Padre. The one team that had a chance to land him balked at the last minute, refusing to add a young piece with prospects as part of the deal, per USA Today Network's Bob Nightengale.

The Houston Astros were busy at the deadline and could have made one final blockbuster move for Cease. They just needed to add right handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti in a package with three prospects. Good on the Padres for not just giving Cease up for anything and the Astros, well if they really wanted a top starter, they should have been willing to part ways with Arrighetti.

They’ll probably be kicking themselves for not getting the deal done after the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers each beefed up their pitching staff. They probably weren’t going to just give up anything for Cease because they got the worse end of the Carlos Correa deal.

Astros balking on Dylan Cease deal will haunt them come the MLB postseason

Houston was smart to get Correa as they needed infield help with Isaiah Paredes hampered with a hamstring injury. But they could have added Cease and fortified their roster ahead of October. They’ll probably be fine without Cease, but if things fall apart and specifically, if Arrighetti doesn’t perform on the big stage, they’ll always wonder what could have been.

Cease hasn’t been an elite arm in the postseason in his career. He has just four postseason appearances, including three starts. He was hit around the park last season with the Padres. In five innings pitched, he had an inflated 14.40 ERA with a 2.60 WHIP. Though he recorded six strikeouts, he also gave up 10 hits. It ultimately would have been a risk bringing him in and hoping for him to be elite in the postseason.

As for Arrighetti, he’s in his second MLB season and hasn’t played in the postseason yet. The Astros playoff run was halted at just two games in the AL wild card series and they were swept by the Detroit Tigers. They don’t know how the postseason pressure will mount on him, which is a gamble in itself.

The Astros weren’t ready to part ways with a young arm and you can’t blame them for that. Cease is a pending free agent, so if they really want him, they can sign him this winter and they’ll still get to retain Arrighetti. But if their postseason comes up short and Arrighetti’s postseason debut is a dud, they’ll always wonder what if.