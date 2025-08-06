Astros on the verge of bigger move than Carlos Correa's return could ever be

The Houston Astros were one of the biggest pleasant surprises of the first half of this season. They have cooled off a little bit, but they have still managed to climb their way back to the top of the AL West. They lead the division by three games over the second-place Seattle Mariners and 4.5 games over the streaking Texas Rangers.

They recently brought back a familiar face, trading for Carlos Correa after a few years away. They have been playing with a few key pieces down this season.

However, the latest update on the Astros' injuries and transactions lists reveals that Yordan Alvarez, who has been out since May 5, is getting closer to returning.

"Alvarez, who is rehabbing in West Palm Beach, Fla., took batting practice on the field Aug. 5."

With the way this injury saga has gone over the last few months, you never want to take anything for granted. But the return of Alvarez could be the shot in the arm Houston needs to solidify its place at the top of the AL.

Astros on verge of bigger move than Carlos Correa trade

Alvarez went down in early May due to a right-hand fracture. This certainly put a dent in their starting lineup, which is why the return of Correa helps them so much. But having Alvarez back should give the team a big boost, and could even be enough for them to put some separation between themselves and the rest of the AL West.

The Mariners and Rangers have crept closer, but Alvarez returning could be a real difference-maker for Houston. In addition to Alvarez, the Astros will also welcome pitcher Spencer Arrighetti back from the IL on Wednesday. He has been out since April 5 due to a thumb fracture.

Houston's pitching has been decimated by injuries this year, and getting Arrighetti back could also be a difference maker for the Astros as they try to push towards the finish line and win another AL West title.

Alvarez himself has been off to a slow start. He was hitting just .210/.306/.340 with three home runs, 18 RBI and a .646 OPS at the time of his injury. The Astros will certainly hope that his struggles are behind him. The 28-year-old is a three-time All-Star, former Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger, 2022 ALCS MVP and World Series champion.

Alvarez, Correa and Jose Altuve should form a solid middle of the lineup for the Astros when the former finally makes it back from his injury. And once he returns from the IL, the Astros will be a force down the stretch after making some very big moves at the trade deadline.