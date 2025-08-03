Astros swindled Twins out of an ungodly amount of money in Carlos Correa trade

The Houston Astros brought infielder Carlos Correa home at the MLB trade deadline. Just days prior to said deal, Correa suggested a trade was unlikely, admitting how much he enjoys living (and fishing) in Minnesota. Yet, the land of lakes-based baseball team dealt Correa back to Houston in a deadline stunner few saw coming. It was part of a fire sale from Minnesota ownership to shed payroll, which may have been prompted by a comment from Astros owner Jim Crane.

Correa will fit right in with the Astros. He already agreed to switch positions to third base, allowing the better defensive player in Jeremy Peña to stick at shortstop. Correa's leadership was also on full display Saturday, as he helped diffuse a benches-clearing incident between Hector Neris and the Red Sox coaching staff.

On Sunday, Correa hit his first home run the Astros since 2021. He should prove invaluable for the team's postseason chase. Correa will undoubtedly here a ton of sign-stealing jokes along the way, but it's all worthwhile to play for a contender he is familiar with. The 30-year-old wanted another chance to win a ring, and he got it.

Jim Crane helped make the Carlos Correa trade a reality

However, a trade may not have been possible without a conversation between Jim Crane and Twins ownership, which is in the process of selling a majority stake in the team. Crane told the Twins that their franchise would be more valuable without Correa on the team, as they'd have a cheaper payroll. The following was revealed by Bob Nightengale of USA Today in his Sunday column:

"While some were dismissive of the idea, Crane refused to blink. He wanted to make sure the Twins understood the severity of their financial woes. The Twins are deep in debt. They are trying to sell the team for $1.7 billion. The team will be more attractive to every suitor, Crane said in talks with the Pohlad family, if their payroll was slashed. Correa’s contract happened to be the biggest financial commitment," Nightengale wrote.

Crane also convinced the Twins to take on $50 million of the remaining $103 million in Correa's deal.

Why the Twins traded Carlos Correa to the Astros

Nightengale added that the Pohlad family got back to Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey, which led to a meeting with Correa. The then-Twins star didn't want to play for a rebuilding team, and welcomed a trade to Houston.

Of course, trading Correa does not make the Twins more valuable. The absurdity of such a statement from Crane should have been met with laughter. Yet, the Pohlad family became convinced that their best chance at meeting the $1.7 billion franchise valuation was by getting rid of one of the most recognizable players in the game today. Again, it should be noted that much of the reason the Twins are valued at $1.7 billion is the players currently on the roster. Without Correa, there is one less reason for fans to attend games, and one less notable jersey to buy.

I am no businessman, but this report from Nightengale is not good optics for a team holding on to its fanbase by a thread.