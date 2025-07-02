At least Rafael Devers is as miserable as Red Sox fans are right now

The Boston Red Sox have been spiraling out of contention since unceremoniously trading franchise centerpiece Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on June 15. The process behind that deal, and the way Boston has played since, has had all of New England shaking their fists at Craig Breslow. But meanwhile, the standout slugger has struggled to find his footing since getting rerouted to the Bay Area. Hey Siri, what's the opposite of "they all lived happily ever after?"

Boston hasn't won much since sending Devers to the Giants, and he's barely been able to see the ball at the plate, let alone make contact. If there's any silver lining to their respective slumps, it's the fact that they're happening concurrently. Red Sox fans and their ex-superstar can find solace in knowing that both of them are in a dark place right now.

Rafael Devers last 7 plate appearances:



K

K

K

K

K

K

K — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 2, 2025

Devers' first-inning strikeout in Tuesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks marked his seventh in a row. A double in the top of the third snapped a 12-at-bat hitless skid, but he still finished just 1-for-4 with two Ks in another ugly loss for San Francisco. Before the game, Giants manager Bob Melvin notably told reporters that the three-time All-Star has been playing through groin and back tightness (h/t NBC Sports' Alex Pavlovic).

We respect Devers trying to gut it out for his team, but some rest would benefit him and the Giants more if he isn't productive. He's battling through the pain to his and San Fran's detriment, and it's costing them. The club is 29th in slugging percentage (.337), 28th in batting average (.215) and 27th in OPS (.645) over the last 15 days.

Granted, the Giants' recent abysmal offensive production (or lack thereof) isn't entirely on Devers, but he's been at the forefront of their shortcomings. The 28-year-old isn't helping matters, which is what they acquired him to do. Whether because of his nagging physical issues or not, Melvin should consider giving him a breather.

On the other hand, these days, rain delays or suspended/postponed play is considered a positive for Red Sox Nation. While that means no baseball, it also prevents Boston from losing, which they've done plenty of in the early stages of the post-Devers era. Loyal supporters are losing interest with each passing day, especially as the squad inches closer to trade deadline sellers territory.

Note: Stats are via MLB.com entering play on July 1