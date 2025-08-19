Best MLB player props today (Aug. 19): Picks for Francisco Lindor, Adam Frazier on Tuesday

We took some time off, but we’re back with two MLB player props lined up for today’s big slate. For our first play, we’re heading to the East Coast to find Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets as they take on the Washington Nationals. For our second play, we’ll be in the Midwest to find Adam Frazier of the Kansas City Royals in their game against the Texas Rangers.

We’ve taken a couple of weeks off in this column, but we got the split and some profit our last time out. In the Christian Walker world, he went to the plate with bases loaded and two outs, but he popped out into foul territory. His lone hit came in the form of a double with a runner on first, but he was unable to drive him in. In the Blake Perkins world, he had just one hit in the game, but he was driven in by Christian Yelich in the third inning to give us the big win.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 34-56-5 (-9.29 units)

Find Gage Bridgford's Best Bets betting record here.

MLB Best Bets Today

Francisco Lindor O0.5 RBIs (+160) - .75 Units Bet365

Adam Frazier O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+100) - 1 Unit BetMGM

Francisco Lindor O0.5 RBIs (+160) Bet365

After struggling to start the season, Lindor has found his groove over the last month. Over the last 28 days, he’s batting .305 with five home runs and 16 RBIs. Over the last week, his numbers get even better, with a .560 average and six of his 14 hits going for extra bases. This season, he’s been thriving against RHP to the tune of a .275 average and a .845 OPS, while those numbers drop to .219 and .629 against LHP. Now, he gets a matchup that he has had success against in the past.

The Nationals are sending right-hander Jake Irvin to the bump for today’s contest. Lindor is 6-for-16 with two doubles and one home run against Irvin, and the Mets as a whole have an expected batting average of .254 against him. This year, Irvin has been hammered by batters on both sides of the plate, but lefties in particular have given him fits. They’ve accounted 17 of his 27 home runs allowed, and they’re batting .278 with a .526 slugging percentage against him.

Adam Frazier O1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+100) BetMGM

For our second play of the day, we’re heading to the hits + runs + rbis market for a hitter that’s flying under the radar a bit on his new team. Since joining the Royals, Frazier is batting .316 with an .805 OPS in 24 games. Over the last 14 days, he’s batting .390 with a .944 OPS and 27 HRRs across 12 games. This year, similar to Lindor, he’s thrived against RHP with a .279 average, while his average drops to .214 against LHP. Now, the Royals are matched up with a pitcher who has been friendly to LHB this year.

Right-hander Merrill Kelly is slated to make his fourth start for the Rangers tonight. This year, Kelly has allowed lefties to slug 13 of his 17 home runs, and they’re batting 30 points better against him than righties. They also see their slugging percentage sitting at .442 while righties are down at the .290 mark. While Frazier is a bit lower in the lineup, three of the four hitters after him are lefties, including Mike Yastrzemski, who has been hitting very well as of late and off of Kelly in his career.

