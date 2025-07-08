After taking some time off, we’re back with a pair of plays for a loaded Tuesday slate. For the first, we’re heading to the East Coast to find Mickey Moniak of the Colorado Rockies in their matchup with the Boston Red Sox. For the second play, we’re heading to the Midwest to find Michael Busch of the Chicago Cubs in their game with the Minnesota Twins.

It has been a little while, but we had a sweep go our way our last time out. In the Ronald Acuna Jr. world, he got a hit in the first inning before crushing a solo home run in the third inning to clear his hits + runs + rbis line with ease. In the Luis Garcia world, he had a couple of opportunities to get the job done, and he did it in the top of the fifth inning with runners on first and third. We’re still in the red this season, but we’re climbing towards the green steadily.

Best Bets Record to Date

2025 year record: 31-49-5 (-6.59 units)

MLB Best Bets Today

Mickey Moniak O1.5 Bases (+150) - .75 Units Fanatics

Michael Busch O0.5 RBIs (+155) - .50 Units FanDuel

Mickey Moniak O1.5 Bases (+150) Fanatics

The Rockies have been historically bad all season. Despite that, there are still some players that are performing well, and Moniak has been one of those over the last month. Over the last 28 days, Moniak is batting .355 with a 1.233 OPS and a .839 slugging percentage. Of his 22 hits during this stretch, 14 of them have gone for extra bases. He’s also shown a strong preference towards hitting RHP as he has a .265 average and .561 slug while those numbers drop to .219 and .344 against LHP.

Now, the Rockies are matching up with the Red Sox with Brayan Bello heading to the mound. Moniak is 1-for-3 with a homer off of Bello in his career. This season, Bello has been pretty even against righties and lefties, but lefties have been a bit better against him. They’re carrying a .258 average with 11 of their 40 hits going for extra bases, while righties have just five of their 32 going for extras.

Additionally, lefties have been underperforming their expectations against Bello. Their average is expected to be .272, and his worst pitches against lefties have been cutters and sinkers, which are two of the three best pitches Moniak has been hitting off of righties this season. Throw in the fact that Fenway has been one of the friendliest ballparks to lefties over the last three seasons, and we have a great recipe for Moniak to succeed on Tuesday.

Michael Busch O0.5 RBIs (+155) FanDuel

For our second play of the day, we’re taking a look at one of the biggest All-Star Game snubs in Busch. Including Busch with the three players that made the ASG, Busch leads in stolen bases, OBP, SLG, OPS and OPS. He’s second in WAR, home runs, and batting average despite playing the third-most games. He’s also second in defensive war and runs from fielding. Moving on from all of that, Busch is in a great spot today. Over the last week, Busch has been one of the best hitters in baseball with a .565 average. Of his 13 hits, six of them have gone for extra bases with four of them going for home runs, and he’s driven in seven runs during that stretch.

The Twins are sending Simeon Woods-Richardson to the mound for today’s contest. Simeon has been strong against righties holding them to a .209 average with a .351 slug, but lefties have tagged him hard to the tune of a .303 average and .477 slug. They only have nine extra base hits compared to 11 for righties, but they also have 25 fewer at-bats. Against RHP, Busch is batting .319 with a .608 slug. 16 of his 18 home runs have come against them, and he’s driven in 52 of his 56 RBI against righties as well. This is a great spot and a great price for one of the league’s hottest hitters.

